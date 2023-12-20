'Trapped Here for a While': Washed-Out Road Strands People in Maine Resort Town

A road was washed out by flooding near the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine, on Tuesday, December 19.

Footage filmed by Isabel Avanzini shows the damage brought by flooding, with water coursing through a chasm where the roadway once was. “Guess we will be trapped here for a while. A big chunk of Summit Road completely gone,” she wrote on X.

Crews started working on a temporary bridge on the same day, but the Sunday River ski resort was still closed on Wednesday, December 20.

Heavy rain also caused ski resorts to close for repairs in New Hampshire, local media said.

Because of the flooding, some people were trapped in resort lodging and homes, according to local media. Credit: Isabel Avanzini via Storyful