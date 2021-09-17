What to do if you are trapped in a wildfire

Associated Press

The mayor of San Francisco was spotted dancing and singing along to live music without a mask at an indoor nightclub, despite a strict order by her public health department that requires wearing masks at indoor establishments unless someone is actively eating or drinking. Mayor London Breed, a Democrat, has promoted restrictive measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus, frustrating business owners who have had to shut down or limit customers. The San Francisco Chronicle reported the mayor was at the Black Cat nightclub Wednesday for an impromptu late night performance by two of the original three members of popular R&B act Tony!