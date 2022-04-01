Trappett investigation turned over to Latah County prosecutor

Apr. 1—A fatal officer-involved shooting in Clearwater County in January is being reviewed by the Latah County Prosecutor's Office.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson confirmed Thursday his office has received the reports and information from the Lewiston Police Department that investigated the fatal shooting of Michael J. Trappett of Orofino on Jan. 31. Trappett was killed during a confrontation with two Clearwater County deputies, who are currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Thompson said the investigation report is "pretty lengthy. We're investigating the entire incident with the goal of assessing whether there was any criminal liability."

Thompson said he does not have a deadline for his review to be completed but expects he may have reached a conclusion sometime next week.

"Our interest is to take as much time as needed to make a solid decision," Thompson said. "It looks like from the initial work the Lewiston Police Department has done a comprehensive job."

Trappett, 48, was killed during a confrontation with deputies outside his parents' home on Harmony Heights Loop Road. According to an earlier news release from the sheriff's department, deputies were dispatched to the resident about 2:24 a.m. Jan. 31 for a report of an aggressive intoxicated man armed with a knife.

When the deputies arrived they were not able initially to locate the man, but later encountered him outside the residence. The man, identified as Trappett, was armed with a knife and became aggressive toward the deputies with the knife, the news release said. Trappett would not respond to verbal commands and deadly force was used, the sheriff's office reported.

Both deputies had body cameras recording the incident and the footage, along with audio recordings from the sheriff's dispatch office, were turned over to the Lewiston Police.

Trappett's family held a televised news conference Feb. 16 in which they claimed the sheriff's office lied about the incident and that Trappett was not aggressive or dangerous. They said Trappett had suffered from mental health problems.

