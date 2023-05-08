What is ‘traptox’ and why are so many women having it done?: ‘The most controversial cosmetic thing I’m getting done for my wedding’

A new kind of botox injection is taking over TikTok, and it has nothing to do with fine lines and wrinkles.

Rather than targeting the typical injection sites — like crow’s feet, forehead wrinkles, or laugh lines — more botox users are turning their attention to their trapezius muscles in a procedure called “traptox.”

With the hashtag #traptox getting over 2.3 million views on TikTok, it’s clear this procedure is gaining traction online — but what exactly is traptox, and why are so many people getting it done lately?

What is traptox?

Traptox is a treatment in which botox is injected into the trapezius muscle — or the “traps,” as they’ve been nicknamed.

According to Denver-based aesthetics practice Contour, the trapezius muscles are a pair of large triangular muscles located on the back of the neck and upper back that extend down to the middle of the spine and across to the shoulders.

“They play an important role in movement and stability of the shoulder blades and neck, as well as in maintaining good posture,” the folks at Contour explain. “These muscles are commonly used in everyday activities such as lifting, pulling and reaching, and can become strained or overused leading to pain and discomfort.”

Those suffering from pain or tightness in their trapezius muscles — or those unhappy with their appearance — are now turning to traptox to reduce and relax them.

According to aesthetic injector @injectorlina, it was Kim Kardashian who first brought attention to the traps when she allegedly photoshopped them to create the appearance of a longer, slimmer neck.

How does traptox work?

Traptox, according to Contour, is usually done in 1 to 3 treatments, each lasting about 10 to 20 minutes. In each session, an estimated 50-75 units of neurotoxic are administered on each side (depending on the size and strength of your trapezius muscles).

“It’s important to note that traptox is not a cure for trapezius muscle pain, but rather a temporary solution that can provide relief while the underlying cause of the pain is addressed,” says Contour.

“Patients should work with their health care provider to identify the root cause of their pain and develop a comprehensive treatment plan that includes traptox as a complementary treatment.”

What are the results of traptox?

According to Contour, traptox aims to:

Relieve tension and pain

Provide functional relief

Slim overactive trap muscles

Create a straighter, more elegant shoulder contour

“Results can be felt within 2 weeks and can last up to 5 months,” their website reports. “You can expect to experience a reduction in pain and an improvement in your range of motion. For optimal slimming, we recommend 1-3 treatments for desired results.”

How much does traptox cost?

Like most medical procedures, the cost can differ significantly depending on the location, clinic and the professional administering the injections.

“The more expertise an injector has — and the bigger the city they live in — the more money they’ll charge for their service,” Cosmopolitan reports.

“In general, you can expect to pay anywhere from $19 to $25 per unit in bigger cities, and as low as $10 a unit in smaller cities.”

For instance, Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery, a medical grade aesthetic facility located in Dallas, lists their traptox services at $1,050 — while Modern Med Aesthetics, located in Kirkwood, Mo., starts their traptox services at $500.

While most health insurance plans won’t cover botox injections done for aesthetic reasons, your plan might cover some of the costs if the procedure is considered medically necessary.

What are the side effects or risks of traptox?

While you should always talk to your doctor about the risks and benefits of injections prior to treatment, Plasticsurgery.org reports that, although generally safe, botox side effects and complications can include:

Bruising and pain at the injection site

Flu-like symptoms

Headache

Nausea

Redness

Temporary facial weakness or drooping

“It is very unlikely that the toxin might spread beyond the treatment area, causing botulism-like signs and symptoms such as breathing problems, trouble swallowing, muscle weakness and slurred speech,” the site adds.

As with any medical procedure, it’s important to talk to your doctor before receiving any kind of medical treatment or injection. According to WebMD, people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have a neurological disease shouldn’t use Botox.

While traptox might not be for everyone — either medically or aesthetically — for many, it might just be the answer to their trapezial woes.

