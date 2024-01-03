Trash collection in Salisbury: How city is dealing with 'unprecedented challenges'

The Department of Field Operations has updated residents on the status of trash collection during what they called "unprecedented challenges" with equipment, which have disrupted collection routes and schedules.

The department noted while collection schedules are disrupted as the new year begins, it continues to explore all options to lessen the impact to residents as much as possible.

What is the current plan for Salisbury trash collection?

A pile of plastic waits to be sorted at the Wicomico recycling center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. It's dotted with plastic bags, although they aren't recyclable. ÒGrocery store bags are the bane of any landfill," said recycling coordinator Jennifer Albero.

In the meantime, routes will remain staggered and are currently two to three days behind.

Saturday, crews worked outside their normal schedule to continue to deal with the pick-up deficit, while the city also pursues the lease of a truck to add to the current fleet. The department also continues to use unconventional means of trash collection, including using nontraditional equipment and dumping cans by hand.

"There is no quick solution to these challenges and time is what is required to get back on schedule. We hope to be back on track in the next few weeks under our current plan. While there will be no pickup on Jan. 1, we have a crew composed of members of our Parks Division ready to help on Jan. 2," the city said in a statement.

They added in light of the current backlog, residents are urged to understand if trash is not collected at the usual date and time, and crews will collect garbage as soon as they can. You are also able to return your cans to where you usually keep them in the evening and place them back at the curb the following day.

Salisbury leases one garbage truck, due later this week

On Tuesday, the city announced it has secured the lease of a garbage truck and a front-end loader, which will help get the department caught up on trash collection routes. The truck is scheduled to arrive from Pennsylvania on Friday and will allow crews to make significant progress soon.

“We would like to thank all of the citizens of Salisbury for their understanding during this deeply frustrating time,” said Mayor Randy Taylor. "Clearly, this has been an aggravating situation as trash removal is a critical expectation of any resident — as it should be. For that, we are very sorry as this has been an unprecedented set of circumstances. In the next few days, the city should have all of the needed equipment to begin to catch up."

Taylor encouraged the public to feel free to reach out to public officials and thanked the Field Operations team for their "extraordinary lengths to work through the situation despite delays in getting operable equipment.”

The operational portion of the fleet had been working at maximum capacity and the additional workload caused further malfunctions and repairs — including the City’s own front-end loader — also contributing to delays.

“This is not an instant fix, but it will be an incredible help,” said director of Field Operations Mike Dryden. “We have an additional crew in the field that we have pulled from our Parks Department and the City of Berlin is going to help with pick up one day next week.”

Contacting the department with trash questions

"Please keep an eye on updates from the Department of Field Operations through our official communication channels, including our website and social media, for the latest information on trash collection," the department said in the statement.

Residents may reach out to the Department of Field Operations at 410-548-3177 if their trash has not been picked up in a timely manner. However, the public may have to leave a message due to call volume.

The department has purchased three new trucks since 2022, but supply chain issues continue to delay the arrival of these trucks significantly. In its statement, the department said the currently operational portion of its fleet is working at maximum capacity and the additional workload is causing further malfunctions and repairs, also contributing to delays.

"With a smaller fleet than usual, pickup will continue to take longer than anticipated, especially if any further trucks experience maintenance problems during this time," the statement said. "We understand the inconvenience this may cause, especially during the holiday season, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation during this continued period of challenges."

City Council tackling the trash issue in Salisbury

For the Tuesday, Jan. 2, meeting of the Salisbury City Council, the issue was added to the agenda to City Administrator Andy Kitzrow and Field Operations Director Mike Dryden.

"This issue was one we heard for residents, and we put it on the agenda," said City Council President D'Shawn Doughty. "It may be something as simple as trash collection, but it impacts our daily lives. We need to look at equipment that will serve us in the future to avoid these issues instead of patching things up. Sometimes spending more up front is better than dealing with problems like these piecemeal."

