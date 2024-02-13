Trash at Fort Liberty is piling up faster than it can be removed

On Monday, reports surfaced that Fort Liberty, North Carolina, faced a mounting trash problem across the entire installation.

Task & Purpose first confirmed the veracity of photos posted on social media sites, including the Instagram account @fancy_fancy_bear, showing mass amounts of garbage accumulated across the base — particularly near living quarters. One soldier told the publication that there hasn’t been adequate refuse collection for months.

Pictures reveal old food containers, furniture, trash bags and cardboard piled up on and around dumpsters on base.

After the story broke, installation managers set to work to remedy the issue.

“The current situation of trash build-up on the installation is unacceptable, and we are working to resolve the issue immediately,” said Garrison Commander Col. John Wilcox in a statement provided to Army Times. ”It is our obligation to provide and maintain safe, clean facilities for our soldiers, families, and civilian employees.”

Due to “equipment issues,” the company charged with trash and refuse collection is not able to handle the entirety of Fort Liberty’s garbage, reads the statement.

The stop-gap solution until installation management can source a more permanent agreement with local vendors is more garbage bins.

“Today, we are moving in additional large trash containers for trash overflow and will continue placing these containers around the installation over the next several days to accommodate new trash,” the statement reads.

Though Task & Purpose reported that units were taking it upon themselves to remove the trash, the statement suggests that will no longer be the case.

“Despite the circumstances that led to the overflow of trash on the installation, we are working diligently to address the issue as quickly as possible,” it reads. “We are not asking soldiers to pick up trash or solve waste management equipment issues. But we are asking for their patience as we resolve this problem.”