Will my trash be picked up? Jackson City Council will work on a fix with Richard's, court

Ed Inman
·2 min read
Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote answers questions from members of the North Ridgewood neighborhood concerning the rise in crime in the area during the North Ridgewood Neighborhood Association town hall meeting at the Agriculture Museum in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote answers questions from members of the North Ridgewood neighborhood concerning the rise in crime in the area during the North Ridgewood Neighborhood Association town hall meeting at the Agriculture Museum in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Jackson City Councilmembers met for more than two hours in executive session late Thursday afternoon but took no formal action following receipt of a letter from Richard’s Disposal Inc. stating the firm may cease collection of household garbage effective Saturday if they are not paid for services delivered.

In reaction to the letter, Ward 1 Councilman and Council President Ashby Foote said, “We went through a number of options and plans and will work with our attorneys for a settlement.”

Asked if he expected garbage to continue to be collected Monday, Foote said, “I sure hope so.”

He said a final settlement would involve not only the council but also the court system and Richard’s Disposal.

“Hopefully, we can come up with a solution that works for everybody. We are going to work very hard to get this resolved in the next 48 hours,” Foote said.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes, seen heretofore as a strong supporter of the city’s previous contractor, Waste Management, suggested Thursday he now may be more flexible. “I think the City Council as a whole realizes the garbage needs to be picked up,” Stokes said.

Asked if he now cares who picks it up, Stokes said, “Not really, as long as it gets picked up.”In July, Richard’s filed a lawsuit seeking payment for its first two months of work. On Wednesday, Richard’s filed a motion for summary judgment seeking a court to order the city to pay them for services rendered.

The firm has been collecting household waste in the city since April under an emergency order issued by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. But the council has subsequently failed to ratify that emergency contract and has refused to pay Richard’s invoices for the work performed.

Lumumba, who left the closed meeting early, was resolute in his opinion that the firm deserves to be paid.

“Councilmembers who put out their trash expect it to be picked up like the rest of us. They should approve the contract and pay Richards for what they have been doing,” Lumumba said.The mayor said “no one can dispute” that Richard’s has been doing the work, and he praised the firm for doing an “extraordinary job” under difficult circumstances.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Will my trash be picked up? Jackson city council tries to fix.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Hails IBM’s Plans to Invest $20 Billion in Visit to NY

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden touted IBM Corp.’s plans to invest $20 billion over the next decade in New York, saying it could make the region a hub for quantum computing and resulted from legislation he signed to boost US research and development.Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secre

  • Turkish, Armenian Leaders Eye Ties in First Talks Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met Thursday to hold the first talks in 13 years between the leaders of the two countries amid a push to establish diplomatic relations.Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These

  • Jackson garbage pickup will stop this weekend unless Richard's Disposal is paid

    Richard's Disposal have been picking up the trash in Jackson for six months and have yet to be paid. They might soon stop picking it up.

  • Aaron Glenn on Detroit defense: We’re going to get this thing fixed

    Though the Lions are No. 1 in total yards and points scored — a fact the team will remind you of on social media — the club is still 1-3. And that’s in large part due to the team’s defense. Detroit is currently last in yards allowed and points allowed. The franchise did not force [more]

  • Mississippi city with water woes also faces trash trouble

    Mississippi's capital city is still grappling with a troubled water system, and it could soon see garbage piling up outside homes and businesses. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday garbage collection will cease after Saturday unless the city starts paying a company that has been doing the work without compensation since April. Lumumba and the Jackson City Council have been feuding for several months over the garbage contract for the city of 150,000 residents.

  • 2 SCOTUS cases concerning race could change American universities

    At the end of the month, the Supreme Court will hear two cases challenging race-based admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. In both cases, Students for Fair Admissions is asking to overturn the landmark Grutter v. Bollinger decision.

  • Colts make major changes to starting offensive line

    The Colts made some major changes to the starting offensive line.

  • GM Hit With $102.6-Million Verdict in Class Action Piston Ring Lawsuit

    A federal jury concluded GM sold 5.3-liter V-8 engines with excessive oil consumption, leading to premature failure.

  • Prince Harry Teams Up with Elton John and Others for 'Legal Offensive' Against U.K. Media Group

    The Duke of Sussex and five others allege that they have become "victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers"

  • Hemp farmer sues SLED, SC attorney general. He says they destroyed millions in legal crops

    The lawsuit also claims the South Carolina officials were involved in a conspiracy to violate the farmer’s civil rights.

  • Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial

    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones decided not present any defense Wednesday at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax. The jury of three men and three women is being asked to decide how much Jones should give the families of eight victims and an FBI agent who all testified they have spent almost a decade being targets of harassment by those who believe the shooting didn't happen and that they are “crisis actors.” Jones, who outside the courthouse insisted that he has never been linked to the direct harassment or threats against the families, was found liable by default last year for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

  • Texas AG Paxton ordered to testify in abortion case a week after a process server said he fled home to avoid a subpoena

    A judge said Texas AG Ken Paxton must testify in an abortion lawsuit just a week after a court filing said he fled his home to avoid a subpoena.

  • SEC opposes motions from two firms seeking to back Ripple in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has objected to motions from two firms that had requested to file amicus briefs in support of Ripple Labs Inc., in the lawsuit that the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple. See related article: Two firms seek to weigh in on XRP lawsuit between SEC, Ripple Fast facts […]

  • India court declines relief to Xiaomi over $676 million asset freeze

    An Indian court on Thursday declined to lift a freeze on Xiaomi Corp's $676 million worth of assets, even as the Chinese smartphone group said this enforcement action had "effectively halted" its operations in its key Indian market. India's federal financial crime agency, the Enforcement Directorate, froze 55.51 billion rupees of Xiaomi assets in April, alleging the company made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments. Xiaomi, which denies any wrongdoing, challenged the asset freeze in the High Court of southern Karnataka state, saying in its legal filing it "is severely disproportionate and has effectively halted the operations" of the company.

  • Judge denies state’s request to delay trial over Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law

    As of right now, the case is scheduled to go to trial later this month.

  • Powerful Goldman Sachs Figures Named in Lawsuit

    Sexual assaults, lurid propositions and a sex tape pack the latest filings in a class-action lawsuit against&nbsp;Goldman Sachs.&nbsp;But it's a boss's comment about his assistant's engagement ring two decades ago and a woman who complained an executive checked her out that have set off an especially bitter dispute in the case. The reason: The men involved are two of the firm's most prominent figures. Sridhar Natarajan has more on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Kevin Spacey arrives at Manhattan court to defend himself against $40 million sexual assault lawsuit

    "Rent" actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making unwanted sexual advances at him at a party in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old.

  • NYPD is Illegally Sending People To Rikers Without Taking Them Before a Judge, According to Lawsuit

    A bombshell new civil class action lawsuit alleges that the NYPD has an illegal policy of sending people with warrants attached to their names to city jails without ever bringing them before a judge.

  • Judge orders Texas AG to testify in abortion lawsuit after he fled his home to avoid subpoena

    A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify in an abortion lawsuit, reversing course after Paxton was accused of fleeing to avoid a subpoena. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman — who initially granted Paxton’s request to quash the subpoena over its last-minute nature — ordered the Texas attorney general to testify after…

  • US Supreme Court agrees to take up deaf Michigan man's case against school district

    Miguel Perez wants to sue the Sturgis school district for denying him adequate education while inflating his grades but has so far been blocked.