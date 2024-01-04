When will trash pickup be delayed in 2024? Keep these Kansas City trash holidays in mind

It’s a new year, and that means there’s a new holiday trash schedule for Kansas City residents. There are 10 holidays the city’s trash schedule will observe in 2024.

Trash pickup will be delayed by a day on the following holidays in KCMO:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Monday, Jan. 15

Presidents Day — Monday, Feb. 19

Memorial Day — Monday, May 27

Juneteenth — Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day — Thursday, July 4

Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 2

Veteran’s Day — Monday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 28

Christmas — Wednesday, Dec. 25

New Year’s Day — Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025

If you notice your trash pickup was delayed during the week following one of these days, this holiday schedule is the reason. For example, MLK Day is a Monday, so if your scheduled pickup day is that day, it won’t be picked up until Tuesday. If your normal pickup day is Tuesday, your trash will be picked up on Wednesday, and so on.

Holidays that happen in the middle of the week, like Juneteenth, Thanksgiving and Christmas, will delay trash pick-up on that day and the following days. The schedule returns to normal the following week.

Amnesty week happens twice each year and allows Kansas City residents to throw out up to 12 trash bags without tags, as long as each bag weighs less than 40 pounds. Those are typically held the week after the Fourth of July holiday and the Christmas holiday, according to the city.

Hazardous waste, bulky items and leaves and brush will not be picked up during amnesty week.

If your trash is not picked up or you have a question about trash collection or another city service, you can call 311.

Other areas near Kansas City’s city limits, such as the Northland, have their own trash holiday schedules. If you don’t live in KCMO, find your area’s trash schedule below:

Many areas surrounding Kansas City also use private trash collection, so neighbors may have different businesses pick up the trash on different days. You can search your address to see if a holiday will disrupt your trash service on most private collectors’ sites.

Residents of Overland Park’s Oak Park neighborhood have been dealing with overflowing trash as waste collection company Republic Services missed weeks of pickups.

What will Kansas City’s trash services pick up?

You can put the following items in trash bags, and KCMO’s trash service will pick them up during your scheduled day:

Food waste and packaging. However, some packaging can be recycled

Small appliances, toys and tools. The city recommends to donate reusable items

Waste associated with normal home maintenance

Small car parts, such as spark plugs, brake shoes and shock absorbers that can be placed in bags

Building materials that are bundled with twine or wire. This includes wood and wood products, plaster or wallboard

Boxes of shingles, empty paint cans and small items used to maintain your home

These items need special care when trashing:

Pets, humans and other animals’ excrement. You need to double bag this waste, meaning a bag within a bag

Sharp items, such as broken glass and needles, need to be labeled and either wrapped in layers of paper or put in a separate container

Syringes used to inject medical treatments need to be labeled, placed in a hard container and placed in a trash bag

Liquids. You need to pour out any leftover soft drinks, water and juice down the drain before you place the containers in the trash

The City will not pick up the following items:

Items over 40 pounds. Those need a bulky item pickup request. Fill out a bulky item pickup request form online or call 311 or 816-513-1313 to set up a date.

Items longer than 4 feet. Cut it down or set up a bulky item pickup request.

Large amounts of construction debris. You need to call a private contractor to pick that up.

Hazardous liquids and car batteries need to be picked up by setting up an appointment with the city’s Household Hazardous Waste Program. There’s a similar program to use for vehicle tires.

You can take glass to any Ripple Glass Recycling center to recycle.

The city has specific days for you to dispose of grass clippings, leaf and brush and other yard waste. Those days haven’t been announced for 2024, but here is how to properly pack up your yard waste.