Trash pickup delayed in Kansas City again. Here’s how many bags you can leave next week

Trash collections that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Kansas City are no longer happening.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri has delayed trash services again due to inclement weather.

After an attempt to collect trash and recycling Friday, the city canceled pick-ups for the remainder of the week due to dangerously low temperatures, the city said in a statement.

This week operated on a holiday trash pickup schedule due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, which means everyone’s collection was already delayed one day. The pick-up scheduled for Tuesday was pushed back to Wednesday because of low temperatures on Monday, the city announced earlier this week.

Trash pickup schedules in Kansas City next week

Pickup returns to a normal schedule next week. If your scheduled trash day is Monday, you will be allowed to place four bags curbside and if your scheduled trash days are Thursday and Friday, you will be allowed to place six bags curbside next week. Tuesday and Wednesday collections are allowed to place two bags on the curb.

If the city misses your trash, report it on the myKCMO app.

The city went to a holiday trash pickup schedule last week due to the snow. City officials said drivers were needed for snow plow operations.

Other areas near Kansas City’s city limits, such as the Northland, have their own trash schedules. If you don’t live in Kansas City, find information on possible delays below:

Private trash collection services

Many areas surrounding Kansas City also use private trash collection, so trash pickup may be affected due to the weather. You can search your address on most private collectors’ websites to see if your service will be disrupted: