If your trash/recycling cart is damaged, you can get a new one in Raleigh. Here’s how

There are so many ways to throw out your garbage in Raleigh.

Many items are recyclable (and you should learn more about it in our comprehensive Raleigh recycling package from spring 2023), but no matter where it’s going, you’ll need the correct bin so the city can properly dispose of your refuse.

If your waste bins have seen better days, it might be time to get them repaired — or even request some new ones. The City of Raleigh can help.

Here’s how to get your trash, recycling and/or yard waste bins repaired or replaced in Raleigh.

Can you get free recycling or trash bins in Raleigh?

Yes, said Maine Johnson, spokesperson for Raleigh’s solid waste department.

You can request a repair or replacement for your city-issued cart either by phone or by email. To do so:

Call the SWS Customer Care Center at 919-996-3245.

Or, you can email SWS@raleighnc.gov.

Share your name, phone number and address.

A supervisor will assess the container and determine if it needs repair (which the city will handle) or replacement (which the city will provide free of charge), Raleigh’s website says.

Note: Raleigh will not provide new, free carts for vandalism or abuse.

Can I get an extra trash or recycling bin for Raleigh collection?

Yes, at an additional cost. The city will not provide extra trash or recycling bins for free.

Call the SWS Customer Care Center at 919-996-3245 to purchase.

You are only allowed one additional recycling bin . Waste crews will service up to two recycling bins per address.

Customers can choose between a large (95-gallon) or small (65-gallon) recycling cart for either $50 or $48 , respectively.

You are only allowed one additional trash bin . Waste crews will service up to two trash bins per address.

Extra trash bins are only available as the standard 95-gallon roll cart for $50 .

The cost of the extra bin(s) will be added to next month’s utility bill, and the crew will deliver the cart to the address specified in the request.

For more information, visit raleighnc.gov/landfill-and-reuse.

Note: Only one yard waste bin is allowed per household, so you cannot request an additional one. For more information, visit raleighnc.gov/yard-waste-carts.

