Trash talk: How a public-private partnership could clean up Short Sands Beach in York

YORK, Maine — Town officials may pitch a partnership with business owners to address complaints about a lack of trash pickup at Short Sands Beach.

Trash pickup throughout York Beach ended in 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it has not returned. Because of inflation and problems with the past model, Town Manager Peter Joseph said a return to municipal trash pickup could cost as much as $1.4 million a year.

Monday, he suggested an alternative solution to trash problems at Short Sands Beach. A public-private partnership with business owners, he said, could solve the problem without incurring significant costs to taxpayers.

York decided in 2020 to remove trash cans from beaches and participate in a carry-in, carry-out method, which businesses say is not working.

Business owners have complained about the lack of trash receptacles at the beach since removed three years ago for a carry-in, carry-out policy. This year, enough complaints came to the town that the Selectboard held a public hearing on its pros and cons.

Joseph said a future model could involve the reimbursement to business owners for dealing with the trash instead of hiring waste management workers.

"I don’t know what the number is right now,” Joseph said. “It’s not in the million-dollar range.”

Many people have agreed that the carry-in, carry-out policy has worked at Long Sands Beach.

However, business owners say their section of Short Sands Beach across the street from the parking lot has seen its sidewalks littered with trash. They say beachgoers enjoy the businesses, buy food, and then have no trash receptacles to get rid of their trash.

Jimmy Asprogiannis, who owns Inn on the Blues at Short Sands Beach, said that leaves the business community to deal with it. He said people throw their garbage into his trash cans, adding to the amount they put in their dumpster.

“We are picking up the slack,” Asprogiannis said.

Monday, when Joseph told the board it could be more than $1 million annually to bring back trash pickup for those business owners, Selectboard member Mike Estes pointed out the cost was previously only about $200,000. Joseph said inflation is a factor and that the same approach as last time would be double that cost.

That previous model, however, had some problems, Joseph said.

Residents and beach business owners aired their thoughts on the carry-in, carry-out policy for trash at York’s beaches at the Selectboard meeting on Sept. 25.

The service, he said, was provided by the town’s Parks and Recreation Department, which hired seasonal workers that were often high school and college students. Earlier in the year, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Ryan Coite explained that his department ultimately struggled to hire employees because word got out York’s parks workers mostly moved trash all day.

Joseph also said the equipment used by the Parks and Recreation employees was not designed for professional waste removal. He said trash was collected previously via stake-bodied pickup trucks, while modern trash pickup vehicles are between $1.5 million and $2.5 million.

“We could do it in stake-bodied pickup trucks with high school, college workers on summer break. We could get that done for $400,000 to $500,000, you’re absolutely right,” Joseph told Estes. “To do it at a level that a waste management company would do it professionally, it’s going to be probably double that.”

Joseph said he hopes a future work session with 10 to 20 business owners could lead to a solution. He noted how business owners say the added trash has led to higher trash removal costs as beachgoers dump their waste into their bins from outside. Compensating those business owners may be the solution, he said.

“We’ve heard, ‘This costs me money,’ to take care of other people’s trash,” Joseph said. “Maybe it could be having them take on some of the inconvenience, but you don’t have to suffer financially.”

York Beach business owners react to trash proposal

Asprogiannis, who has owned Inn on the Blues since 2017, said he is willing to listen to town officials about alternative ways of addressing the trash. Right now, he said, the lack of trash cans is a problem.

“I’m certainly open to ideas,” Asprogiannis said. “Even if it’s a partnership, if you will.”

Some business owners say they want the town to look at other options. Kim Pare, who owns Beach Bliss Café, has already been helping with trash pickup by passing out trash bags to customers. She said she would like to know the town cost of strictly picking up trash on streets like Railroad Avenue, where she and others have storefronts. She suspects that would be less expensive than a return to a full beach cleanup.

“I’d just like to know what the budget for the actual retail streets was versus the beach,” Pare said.

Joseph said town officials are early in their search for a solution and that no model has been chosen yet for future trash pickup. He said if residents prefer to have a new sanitation department that costs more than $1 million a year, the town could still choose that path.

Selectboard members have said they are trying to keep costs down for taxpayers, however. They have been preparing a budget to go before voters in May that they say keeps new spending down and lacks any new positions.

Board members said they were interested in how they could address the problem while saving money and encouraged Joseph to pursue conversations with the business community.

“I think a private partnership is something that should be pursued,” Selectboard member Marilyn McLaughlin said. “We want to help, but we can’t do it on our own.”

