Trash-tweeting RSPB labelled hypocites over link to polluting water firm

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) is engulfed in a hypocrisy row over its ties to a polluting water firm after sparking a social media row about the Tories’ track record on the environment.

The charity accused the Prime Minister and his Cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Therese Coffey of being “liars” last week in an angry Twitter rant.

However, it has now emerged that the RSPB works closely with United Utilities, which was England’s worst polluting water company last year according to Environment Agency data.

Now, RSPB chiefs have been accused of “ignoring the elephant in the room” in their “outburst”, which saw them tweet: “You lie, and you lie, and you lie again. And we’ve had enough” alongside pictures of the PM, Mr Gove and Ms Coffey,

The post took aim at the Government for trying to remove anti-pollution EU laws on nutrient neutrality that prevent developers polluting rivers, to allow more than 100,000 new homes to be built.

RSPB chief executive Beccy Speight apologised after the angry tweets, but they remain on their feed - RSPB

The charity’s chief executive Beccy Speight was forced to apologise for the tweets on the @RSPBEngland Twitter page, which claimed ministers “have pretended to be a Government that cares about nature”, after her board of 16 trustees joined the condemnation of the post.

RSPB trustees told The Telegraph last week that it was “not an appropriate contribution to our public discourse” and claimed an over-zealous junior staff member had gone rogue while bosses were on holiday.

It has now emerged that the taxpayer-backed charity has a “working partnership” with United Utilities, a relationship which includes managing parts of its vast portfolio of land, including the Haweswater Reservoir in the Lake District, Cumbria.

Data released by the Environment Agency showed that United Utilities, based in the north-west of England, owned half of the country’s 20 pipes that spilled the most sewage last year and had pumped waste into the River Ellen, near the Lake District, for nearly 7,000 hours.

Only last month, the RSPB and United Utilities published a joint press release about water voles just one day after the firm was fined £800,000 for illegally abstracting 22 billion litres of water from boreholes in Lancashire.

RSPB ‘picking up the pieces’

The Countryside Alliance said the RSPB was now “picking up the pieces from the fallout of their Twitter outburst”, while “ignoring the elephant in the room”.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, from the campaign group, said: “How, based on everything we know about United Utilities’ appalling environment record, it can justify not publicly calling them out with the same vigour as its tweet aimed at the government yesterday? Their silence has been noticed.

“Until they take that important step, the RSPB is open to the accusation of hypocrisy.”

An RSPB spokesman said that “as tenants on their land, we work with our landlord United Utilities to renew these landscapes for nature, water and people”, adding: “We have not been shy in condemning behaviour by water companies that is unlawful or otherwise unacceptable.

“Yet at the same time it is only by working in partnership that we will see a sector that not only reduces harm to the environment but actively drives its recovery.”

A United Utilities spokesman said: “We have been working with the RSPB across the north-west of England since the 1970s. Through our partnership we adopt land management approaches that are good for water quality, nature, sustainable farming and public enjoyment of the landscape.”

