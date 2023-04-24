Trask or Mayfield? Chris Godwin discusses QB battle in Tampa Bay
Now that Tom Brady has retired, it's time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to find a new quarterback. Chris Godwin breaks down the strengths of both Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield.
USA TODAY Sports sits down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Chris Godwin, to discuss the QB battle for the 2023 Bucs.
USA TODAY Sports sits down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Chris Godwin, to discuss the 2023 WR class for the upcoming NFL draft.
Don't expect the Bucs to go QB in Round 1, but here are a few options they could look at in the NFL draft:
