Traton hit by supply chain shortages, expects issues into next year

BERLIN (Reuters) - German truck maker Traton said on Wednesday that sales in September were particularly hard hit by a global shortage of chips and other car parts, and that the company expected the shortages to continue into next year.

"Global supply chains are not only lacking chips but numerous other products... the situation is likely to continue this year and into the next," CEO Mattias Grundler said in a statement, adding that lockdowns in Malaysia, a key chip supplier, were the primary cause of its troubles.

The warning follows a similar statement from Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum last Friday that stockpiles of unfinished vehicles were piling up as it struggled to secure parts to fulfil orders.

Carmakers have struggled for months with global supply chain shortages forcing them to suspend production and lower forecasts of future revenues, with no clear sign of an end to the crisis.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)