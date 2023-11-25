Trauma expert explains how freed hostages could struggle to adapt
WPTV's Cassandra Garcia speaks to a licensed therapist who explains how the hostages freed by Hamas could have difficulty adjusting to their lives.
WPTV's Cassandra Garcia speaks to a licensed therapist who explains how the hostages freed by Hamas could have difficulty adjusting to their lives.
A possible hostage deal between Israel and Hamas is imminent and could be announced as soon as Tuesday. Here's what to know about the possible agreement.
Kick off your holiday shopping with a Ninja blender for 50% off, a Shark steam mop at a $50 discount, Apple AirPods for $60 off and so much more.
Tons of mugs, pitchers and travel cups are majorly marked down.
'Buying this device may have been the smartest thing I've done in a very long time,' wrote one of 8,000+ fans.
It was true 5-on-5 basketball.
Many of Sonos' speakers and soundbars are on sale for Black Friday. They're each up to $180 off.
Overwhelmed by the sheer number of markdowns out there? Our shopping editors dug up the true winners so you don't have to.
Tulane’s defense forced five turnovers and got two pivotal fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter to hold off UTSA.
It's rivalry week, and we didn't have to wait until Saturday to see crucial matchups with conference title implications.
Pistorius shot his girlfriend of three months four times through a bathroom door on Valentine's Day 2013.
The positive — and in some cases, not-so-positive — effects of pet ownership, according to studies.
Leggings, pullovers and fleece belt bags (yep) — don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Not surprisingly, Tim Boyle didn't turn around the Jets offense.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save an unheard-of $90.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
This sale is too good to miss.
These are the best Black Friday TV deals we could find from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and other retailers.
Gobble up these steals on a Crock-Pot electric lunch box, a No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener, a Hamilton Beach mini blender and more.
Here are the best Black Friday laptop deals we could find, including discounts on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, ultrabooks and more.
Amazon’s Black Friday deals include record-low prices on Ember self-heating coffee mugs. Typically $130, the 10-oz. Ember Smart Mug 2 starts at $90.