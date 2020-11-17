Trauma Fixation Devices Market in U.S. to Hit USD 5.5 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Major trauma fixation devices market players in the United States include Accumed, B. Braun Melsungen, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Synthes and Wright Medical group.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “U.S. Trauma Fixation Devices Market By Product (External Fixators, Internal Fixator), Material (Stainless Steel, Titanium), Site (Lower Extremities, Upper Extremities), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Centers), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of United States trauma fixation devices will cross $5.5 billion by 2026.

High demand for trauma fixation devices for bone-related surgeries is a major impact rendering factor responsible for the market growth. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation report 2018, around 10 million U.S. people suffered from osteoporosis and another 44 million had low bone density, placing them at increased risk. Moreover, organizations including the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and WHO are undertaking initiatives for increasing awareness levels regarding the rheumatoid arthritis and other related bone disorders.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4857

The plates segment in the U.S. trauma fixation devices market valued at 930.8 million in 2019. Plates are the form of internal fixation used in fracture care. The plates hold the broken ends of a bone together so it can begin to heal. After the insertion of plates, the chance of malunion and nonunion of bones decreases significantly. Thus, usage of plates in various bone related fractures and surgeries will foster the segment growth.

The U.S. trauma fixation devices market for stainless-steel segment exceeded USD 2.4 billion in 2019. Stainless-steel has good corrosion resistance as compared to other materials. With corrosion resistance property, they provide stability and prevent the chance of infection. Due to smooth surface of stainless steel, they can be bend into two planes and can be used for anatomical regions such as the symphysis and clavicle. Such wide array of application and properties will increase the product demand.

Story continues

The foot & ankle segment revenue was around USD 753.0 million in 2019. In foot & ankle surgery, the trauma fixation devices are widely used in infected cases to allow better care of skin and soft tissues. Furthermore, external fixation devices also have advantages as a minimally invasive external compression devices in specific indications for arthrodesis. Thus, wide array of application of trauma fixation devices in various bone related surgeries in lower extremities will boost the industry growth.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment accounted for 11.1% of the U.S. trauma fixation devices market share in 2019. Presence of skilled healthcare personnel and advanced facilities in such setting will encourage patients to prefer ambulatory surgical centers over other healthcare setting. Ambulatory surgical centers offer treatment facilities to patients at cost-effective and greater flexibility of scheduling as compared to hospitals. Also, they are referred to as same-day surgery centers, as these medical facilities discharge patients after minor surgeries.

Pacific Central zone of U.S. trauma fixation devices market will showcase growth of over 3.9% till 2026 owing to rising number of traumatic injuries in the zone. According to the California Emergency Medical Service Authority, traumatic injury is the primary cause of death for people aged 1 to 44 years. Also, California comprises 81 designated trauma Centers that receive and admit over 70,000 trauma patients annually. This has led to an increase in adoption rate of trauma fixation devices. Additionally, highly geriatric populous states such as California and Washington that are prone to various types of bone degenerative illness will favor the zonal growth.

A few notable companies operating in the United States trauma fixation devices market include Accumed, B. Braun Melsungen, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Synthes and Wright Medical group among others. Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as acquisition, business expansion and novel product launches to consolidate their market presence.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4857

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 U.S. Trauma Fixation Devices Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2015 - 2026

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By product

3.4.2 By material

3.4.3 By site

3.4.4 By end-use

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Porter’s analysis

3.7 Competitive landscape

3.7.1 Company matrix analysis, 2019

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/us-trauma-fixation-devices-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com



