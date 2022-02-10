Traumatic Brain Injury: A Framework to Advance Biomarker Development for Diagnosis, Outcome Prediction, and Treatment

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022

Part of the Brain Trauma Blueprint Roadmap for TBI

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain research and advocacy non-profit Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB) announces the publication of the fifth of six manuscripts resulting from its Brain Trauma Blueprint framework program.

Published in the Journal of Neurotrauma on January 21, 2022, the article, titled "A Framework to Advance Biomarker Development in the Diagnosis, Outcome Prediction, and Treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury," focuses on the pressing need for multi-modal biomarkers (e.g., imaging, blood-based, physiologic) for traumatic brain injury (TBI), to guide the development of diagnostics and personalized, targeted therapies.

https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/neu.2021.0099

Biomarkers enable researchers and clinicians to identify cellular injury, monitor clinical improvement (or deterioration), and make the most precise, effective treatment decisions. By understanding how TBI biomarkers change over time and as a measure of different mechanisms of TBI, clinicians and researchers can identify appropriate time windows and target populations for intervention as the injury evolves. This will allow more reliable prediction of outcomes and recovery time that could guide plans for return to normal activities and duties. TBI biomarkers that meet the critical criteria for clinical application have the potential to transform clinical practice and reduce the patient's risk for long-term symptoms and lasting deficits. The paper summarizes biomarkers currently under investigation and outlines essential steps to ensure robustness, validity, and reliability within a specified context of use. The article also provides a framework for future research and funding investments.

The Brain Trauma Blueprint is a framework that enables stakeholder groups across government, academia, foundations, and industry to advance precision diagnostics and treatments for brain trauma through a coordinated effort. The framework comprises a 12-step process to jointly identify unmet patient needs and associated research priorities, landscape the state of the science, identify research gaps and barriers, and provide recommendations for progress. In addition, the framework provides a call to action for funders and collaborators across the broader stakeholder community to engage in a transparent and coordinated network.

Co-author and founder of the Brain Trauma Blueprint, Magali Haas, MD, PhD, CEO and President, Cohen Veterans Bioscience states that "the discovery and validation of biomarkers for diagnosis, prognosis and response prediction is essential to drive a transformation of the TBI diagnostic and treatment model".

Advancing TBI Care Through a Research Roadmap
Authored by leading TBI experts, this six-part series published in the Journal of Neurotrauma lays the framework for a roadmap to advance TBI research based on a State of the Science consensus conference held in 2019 with >125 leaders in the field. The National TBI Precision Solutions Research Roadmap will guide the development of actionable research priorities that frame the next phase of the roadmap over the coming months.

Additional authors on the paper are Elizabeth Wilde, PhD (University of Utah); Ina Wanner, PhD (UCLA); Kimbra Kenney, MD (Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences); Jessica Gill, PhD, RN, FAAN (John Hopkins University) ); James Stone, MD, PhD (University of Virginia); Seth Disner, PhD (University of Minnesota Medical School); Caroline Schnakers, PhD (UCLA); Restina Meyer, PhD (Delix Therapeutics); Eric Prager, PhD (Cohen Veterans Bioscience); and Andreas Jeromin, PhD (formerly of Cohen Veterans Bioscience).

About the Brain Trauma Blueprint
The Brain Trauma Blueprint is a framework to advance precision diagnostics and therapeutics for brain trauma through a process of community stakeholder consensus roadmapping and collaborative execution. More information can be found at www.braintraumablueprint.org.

About Cohen Veterans Bioscience
Cohen Veterans Bioscience is a non-profit 501(c)(3) biomedical research and technology organization dedicated to advancing brain health by fast-tracking precision diagnostics and tailored therapeutics.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traumatic-brain-injury-a-framework-to-advance-biomarker-development-for-diagnosis-outcome-prediction-and-treatment-301480345.html

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Bioscience

