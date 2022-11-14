‘A traumatic loss’: Family asks for help to find driver after fatal Miami hit-and-run

Miami-Dade police detectives on Monday joined the family of Sean Wood Jr. to ask for the public’s help finding the driver responsible for his death following a hit-and-run earlier this month.

The 35-year-old man was crossing Southwest 280th Street at Southwest 142nd Court just before midnight on Nov. 6, when he was struck and killed by someone driving a Honda Ridgeline pickup truck, according to police. The driver then fled the scene without helping Wood or reporting the crash.

During a Monday morning press conference at police headquarters, Wood’s family lamented that they never had an opportunity to see him before he took his last breath.

“This is a traumatic loss for our family and friends,” his uncle, Trevis Taylor, told reporters. “He was truly loved and he didn’t deserve to be killed in this manner by a driver with no remorse for human life.”

Detectives say the Honda Ridgeline involved in the hit-and-run was manufactured sometime between 2006 and 2014. They also noted that the pickup truck’s front bumper and left headlight were damaged.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is encouraged to contact Miami-Dade Traffic Homicide Detective W. Milian at 305-471-2425. To remain anonymous, people may contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers by calling 305)-471-8477 or visiting crimestoppers305.com.