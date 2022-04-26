‘Traumatized’ kids run as dozens of gunshots erupt near baseball game, SC video shows

Dozens of gunshots rang out during a youth baseball game, sending kids scrambling in South Carolina, video shows.

The children were seen running and ducking onto the field as the shots were fired outside a Charleston-area park, according to footage from Facebook user Blake Ferguson. He and Lori Ferguson told WCBD and other news outlets the situation was traumatic for the children who were at the game on Monday, April 25.

“They didn’t want to take a shower, in our own home, because now they’re traumatized by what happened,” she said, according to WCSC.

The North Charleston Police Department said it responded to a shooting at Pepperhill Park around 8:45 p.m. on April 25. At the time, several youth baseball games were being played.

Police in a news release acknowledged that video showed children on a field during the shooting.

“Assistant Chief Greg Gomes is shocked by the video and horrified at the events that took place in our city (Monday),” officials said in their release. “He vehemently denounces this violence and is outraged at those responsible for putting so many innocent lives in danger.”

Blake Ferguson’s footage captured a child holding a bat at home plate as booming sounds erupted. Some of the players were seen pausing before running off or dropping to the ground.

No one reported being injured.

Officials said the gunfire started after a group of teenagers pulled into Pepperhill’s parking lot. There was a fist fight before suspects “began shooting at each other,” according to an incident report.

“NCPD officers are actively investigating this incident to the fullest extent of the law and will do everything in their power to locate and arrest the individuals involved in this heinous and reckless act,” officials said in their news release.

After the shooting, officials said they will work on a safety plan and help provide resources to those impacted by the shooting. Games that had been set for April 26 were canceled.

Blake Ferguson, who posted the video of the incident, didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on April 26.

