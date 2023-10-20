'It's traumatizing': Nail salon employee accused of groping woman's child during pedicure

A nail salon in Anderson is under fire after one of its employees is accused of groping a customer’s child.

The employee has since been terminated, according to a Facebook post from Lux Nails Anderson.

Lailah Welch said she was getting a pedicure Thursday evening when the man working on her feet reached over and groped her 4-year-old son.

Welch said she alerted management at the salon and called the police.

"You just don't touch anyone's children in that way,” Welch said. “It's traumatizing for a mother and for a child to go through. No one is expecting to experience anything like this. It was very inappropriate."

Welch’s Facebook post about the incident has now been shared almost 600 times and has more than 200 comments.

The nail salon posted an apology on Facebook for the actions of their employee, who they said has since been fired.

“At Lux Nails, we truly do wish for the best (for) our community and those around us,” the statement reads. “This statement is not an excuse for any of the ex-employee’s actions. We are reflecting on this nightmare of an incident in order to improve everyone’s experience in our nail salon. We deeply apologize to the family."

Madison County jail records show the employee was booked into jail around 10:30 p.m. on a child molestation charge. According to a probable cause affidavit for his arrest, video surveillance from the salon captured the man groping the child.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has not yet filed official charges in the case, but expects to do so by Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

The owner of the nail salon did not return a request for comment from IndyStar before publication of this article. Online records indicate the nail salon has been in business and registered with the state since 2019.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Anderson nail salon apologizes after employee accused of groping boy