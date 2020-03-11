A travel agent with over 40 years of experience says the coronavirus is causing a cancellation surge 'in a way I've never experienced'

A travel agent for over 40 years, Laura Schy thought she'd seen it all, until the coronavirus outbreak erupted.

Schy's clients are canceling their trips left and right, and some aren't recouping the costs.

She's also lost thousands of dollars in income, and has stopped spending extra money because she doesn't know when her earnings will return to normal.

She's worked through several global emergencies, including SARS and the September 11th terrorist attacks, but says she's never seen travel disruptions like this before.

In this As Told To, Insider's series of edited conversations about interesting and unique experiences, Alisa Wolfson talks to a travel agent with over 40 years experience in the business — who also happens to be her mom — about cancelled trips, thousands of dollars in lost income, and why the coronavirus outbreak has been worse for the travel industry than anything she's ever seen.

I've been working as a travel agent since smoking and non-smoking sections existed on aircrafts, flight attendants wore mini skirts and gogo boots, tickets were handwritten on paper and no identification was required to board. I flew on tickets that weren't even issued in my name!

In other words, I've seen the travel industry evolve and undergo monumental changes since the 1970s. In my forty-plus years as a certified travel consultant, I've endured various epidemics, plane crashes, 9/11, the recent hysteria surrounding Boeing's 737 Max 8 equipment issue, and what all travel agents were convinced would be the end of their livelihood: the day airlines cut commissions in the nineties. I thought I'd seen it all — until last week.

The response by travelers has been unprecedented, and it's meant thousands of dollars in lost income

A medical official checks passengers as a preventive measure against the coronavirus at an airport outside Kiev. More

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

In the past week, the number of cancellations and people holding off on committing to trips has surged in a way I've never experienced. Trips that I've been working on for this coming summer are trips that clients are no longer wanting to make final payments on.

In the last ten days, my corporate revenue has virtually become nonexistent because companies have instituted international travel bans and they've indefinitely deferred non-essential domestic travel. l have clients who annually attend the Geneva International Motor Show which, this year, was cancelled one day before their departure date.

The lost revenue due to their hotel cancellations alone amounts to thousands of dollars that won't be coming my way. If that were the only cancellation I'd received last week, I wouldn't be beside myself. Unfortunately, it's just one of many. As a result, I'm not spending any extra money right now on things or services because I'm not sure when my income will return to normal.

Another annual conference I book people to, the Asian Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition (ABACE), was cancelled over health concerns. The two-day gathering represents about a six thousand dollar loss to me from cancelled air travel and hotel commissions. And I'm not the only one whose pockets are feeling empty because of the cancellation — this event typically draws 20,000 to 50,000 visitors into Shanghai, so the entire city will feel the effects from this windfall of losses.

Not everyone who cancels a trip will be able to recoup their expenses

A gondolier looks at his smartphone as he waits for clients in Venice, Italy, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. This week, all of Italy was placed on lockdown as the country battles the spread of coronavirus. More

Francisco Seco/AP

On February 21st — after months of planning — one of my most valued clients took off on what was supposed to be a luxury ski trip to the Dolomites in Northern Italy. Dining reservations had been in place for several months and humidifiers had been specially ordered for their rooms — there was no attention to detail left in the balance. But two days into their 8-day vacation, news came out that certain regions in Northern Italy were experiencing a dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus cases.