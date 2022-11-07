Travel app Hopper receives $96 million investment from Capital One

Capital One Financial Corp building in McLean Virginia
Doyinsola Oladipo
·1 min read

By Doyinsola Oladipo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hopper, a travel booking app, said on Monday it received a $96 million follow-on investment from Capital One Financial Corp, funds it will use in part to build its social commerce business aimed at younger travelers.

Hopper said the investment will also be used to grow its business-to-business unit including building fintech products and travel portals for partners like Capital One. Its social commerce business includes games and referral programs to earn travel credit, according to the President of Hopper, Dakota Smith.

The company said its fintech offerings, such as Price Freeze and Flight Disruption Guarantee, represent about 40% of total app revenue and 70% of air booking revenue.

Capital One and Hopper launched Capital One Travel in 2021, which offers Capital One card holders products like price drop protection as well as travel rewards. The latest round of funding will extend the partnership, Smith added.

Capital One has previously told investors it is investing in its franchises including its travel portal and airport lounges in a bid to market to heavy spenders.

“Through this strategic partnership, we’re well-positioned to adapt to a rapidly changing travel environment and create industry-leading solutions for our customers,” the bank said.

Capital One invested $100 million in Hopper last year.

(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York; Editing by Anna Driver and Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Tanzania pays tearful tribute to plane crash victims

    Grieving Tanzanians paid emotional tribute Monday to 19 people killed when a passenger plane plunged into Lake Victoria in the country's deadliest air crash in decades.

  • A Short-Term Bond Rally Is in the Works This Week

    In late September, I showed the chart of the Sentiment Cycle and said I thought there were many charts that were at Aversion, or somewhere in that area but that those mega cap tech stocks were likely heading into Panic. For reference here is the Sentiment Cycle chart. Now here is the chart of Alphabet.

  • British families suffer biggest hit to incomes of world’s richest nations - live updates

    Britain is suffering the worst cost of living crunch of any G7 nation, as the combined effects of the pandemic and the energy crisis drain households’ finances.

  • Analysts Are Giving Up On Carvana Stock. Should You Really Sell?

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is reeling after disappointing third-quarter earnings and bearish analyst remarks. Despite its innovative business model, the online used-car dealership faces a triple threat of slowing auto sales, poor finances, and worsening macroeconomic conditions. Why is Morgan Stanley turning negative on Carvana?

  • China Evergrande says Hong Kong land plot sold by receivers for $637 million

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday its plot of undeveloped land for residential development in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district has been sold by its receivers for $636.94 million. The land project is expected to result in a loss of about $770 million, the Chinese property developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

  • Trump-linked stocks rally on possible 2024 presidential run

    (Reuters) -Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company looking to take Donald Trump's social media venture public, rallied on Monday over the former president's possible run for the 2024 presidential election. Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month, three of his advisers said last week, while media reports over the weekend pointed to a campaign starting before the end of November. Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp jumped 27% in premarket trading.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, But Apple Falls On iPhone Warning

    Dow Jones futures climbed Monday, but Apple fell after warning of iPhone 14 Pro production woes due to China Covid curbs.

  • This Indicator Has Been Spot-On Calling Bear Markets Since 1870 -- Here's Where It Says We Bottom

    This metric has successfully predicted five bear markets, as well as accurately called numerous bottoms to bear markets and stock-market corrections.

  • 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Can Make You a Millionaire by 2025

    Quantum computing has been a hot topic recently as scientists and investors look to harness this groundbreaking technology’s power. One promising avenue in this area is the field of quantum computing stocks. They are rapidly gaining popularity among investors looking for high-potential opportunities. These stocks offer access to cutting-edge research and developments in the rapidly growing world of quantum computing. At the same time, they offer lucrative returns in the years ahead for risk-tole

  • These 2022 Winning Stocks Can Keep Soaring in 2023, Say Analysts

    Seesaw trading and mixed messages – that’s been the market’s pattern for the past few weeks, and last week was no exception. The week started with four straight days losses, but ended on a winning Friday session after an unexpectedly strong jobs report. Even so, the S&P 500 was down 3.35% for the week, snapping a four week rally. Overall, the index is down 21% for the year, in bear territory, and losses on the tech-heavy NASDAQ are even steeper, at 33%. The conflicting currents make it difficult

  • The Only 2 Index Funds in Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- and How They Could Make You Money

    Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Berkshire Hathaway In 2012, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway has made several acquisitions and many big equity investments over the past decade.

  • 17 People That Made Severely Questionable Decisions

    Anyone who bites into their butter is a monster in my book. Sorry.View Entire Post ›

  • Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity: 2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low

    At the end of 2021, tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were collectively worth more than $4.4 trillion. Since last peaking, Alphabet and Microsoft have seen their share prices plunge 44% and 38%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low. Alphabet missed Wall Street's guidance across the board in its third-quarter earnings report.

  • 15 Biggest Israeli Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 biggest Israeli companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest Israeli companies. Israel’s economy is a developed free-market economy. Earlier on, Israel’s economy was mostly controlled by the state and established on social […]

  • What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

    Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....

  • 3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

    The stock market can play tricks on your mind. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Stocks like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were losers in 2022, but here's why they could be big winners in 2023 and beyond.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 7 Years

    These dividend stocks seem likely to deliver the returns needed to double their investors' money in the coming years.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 133% to 226% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    These growth stocks have fallen sharply amid the bear market, but investors have good reason to be bullish on both companies.

  • Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the October Consumer Price Index on Thursday. Economists expect an 8% increase in CPI year over year.