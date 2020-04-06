Travel Bags Industry Growth Insights, 2020-2025 - Appealing & Creative Designs, Along with Eco-Friendly Variants, Present Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The global travel bags market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.



The growing tourism industry, along with rapid urbanization across the globe, currently represents as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, consumers are now more inclined to spend on premium and luxury travel bags to keep up with the ever-changing trends.



Various product innovations, such as the launch of visually appealing and creative designs, along with eco-friendly variants, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Consumers are increasingly adopting luggage and travel bags, which are made using natural and organic fabric dyes, organic canvas, recycled leather and other eco-friendly materials.



Other factors, including aggressive promotional activities by brands and the development of the online retailing market that provides a hassle-free shopping experience to the customers while displaying a wide range of options to choose from, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Delsey SA, Deuter Sport, Fenix Outdoor, Herms, Kering, Louis Vuitton, Lowe Alpine, LVMH, Osprey, Rimowa, Samsonite, Timbuk2, Victorinox, VIP Industries, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global travels bags market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the luggage Type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the price range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the demography?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global travels bags market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Travel Bags Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Polyester

6.2 Fabric

6.3 Leather

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Luggage Type

7.1 Duffle

7.2 Trolley

7.3 Backpacks



8 Market Breakup by Price Range

8.1 Premium Price

8.2 Medium Price

8.3 Low Price



9 Market Breakup by Demography

9.1 Male

9.2 Female



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.2 Specialty Stores

10.3 Factory Outlets

10.4 Online Stores

10.5 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East and Africa



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Delsey SA

16.3.2 Deuter Sport

16.3.3 Fenix Outdoor

16.3.4 Herms

16.3.5 Kering

16.3.6 Louis Vuitton

16.3.7 Lowe Alpine

16.3.8 LVMH

16.3.9 Osprey

16.3.10 Rimowa

16.3.11 Samsonite

16.3.12 Timbuk2

16.3.13 Victorinox

16.3.14 VIP Industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3wt2d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact: