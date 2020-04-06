Travel Bags Industry Growth Insights, 2020-2025 - Appealing & Creative Designs, Along with Eco-Friendly Variants, Present Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global travel bags market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.
The growing tourism industry, along with rapid urbanization across the globe, currently represents as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, consumers are now more inclined to spend on premium and luxury travel bags to keep up with the ever-changing trends.
Various product innovations, such as the launch of visually appealing and creative designs, along with eco-friendly variants, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Consumers are increasingly adopting luggage and travel bags, which are made using natural and organic fabric dyes, organic canvas, recycled leather and other eco-friendly materials.
Other factors, including aggressive promotional activities by brands and the development of the online retailing market that provides a hassle-free shopping experience to the customers while displaying a wide range of options to choose from, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Delsey SA, Deuter Sport, Fenix Outdoor, Herms, Kering, Louis Vuitton, Lowe Alpine, LVMH, Osprey, Rimowa, Samsonite, Timbuk2, Victorinox, VIP Industries, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global travels bags market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the luggage Type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the price range?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the demography?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global travels bags market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Travel Bags Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Polyester
6.2 Fabric
6.3 Leather
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Luggage Type
7.1 Duffle
7.2 Trolley
7.3 Backpacks
8 Market Breakup by Price Range
8.1 Premium Price
8.2 Medium Price
8.3 Low Price
9 Market Breakup by Demography
9.1 Male
9.2 Female
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
10.2 Specialty Stores
10.3 Factory Outlets
10.4 Online Stores
10.5 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East and Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Delsey SA
16.3.2 Deuter Sport
16.3.3 Fenix Outdoor
16.3.4 Herms
16.3.5 Kering
16.3.6 Louis Vuitton
16.3.7 Lowe Alpine
16.3.8 LVMH
16.3.9 Osprey
16.3.10 Rimowa
16.3.11 Samsonite
16.3.12 Timbuk2
16.3.13 Victorinox
16.3.14 VIP Industries
