Travel cards for year's worth of free trips an 'outright scam', say Auckland Transport

Auckland's transit authority says Facebook pages offering a year's worth of free trips with the one-time purchase of a travel card are "outright scams". Auckland Transport told AFP the pages -- which were made up to look as if they are official pages for the transit authority -- are attempts to gain access to people's credit card details. It added that no such promotion is being offered.

"Don't miss the chance to get a 12-month free travel card from Auckland Metro & AT for just $2.00!" reads a Facebook post published on January 31, 2024.

It was shared by an account made to look like an official page of Auckland Transport (AT) -- using both the transport authority's name and logo.

A picture attached to the post appears to show someone holding up an AT HOP card, a pre-paid travel card used in Auckland, on a train platform. On the AT HOP card is written, "12 month free subway rides card" (archived link).

Below the image is an "Apply Now" button that links to a Polish-language website about massages.

Screenshot of the false Facebook post, captured on February 15, 2024.

Similar posts encouraging users to click a link to purchase travel cards eligible for a year's worth of journeys were also shared on another Facebook page made to look like an official Auckland Transport page.

This account's "Apply Now" button leads users to a webpage that asks users to answer some questions and then play a game to win an AT HOP card.

Nonetheless, comments from some users claim they had successfully applied and received the cards and posted pictures of it in their possession.

"We called Auckland Metro and AT today. They confirmed that this promotion is indeed launched online with the support of the government. So, don't hesitate," a user listed as living in Norway commented.

Another user, who is listed as living in Sweden, commented that "the amount is too small to worry about even with some risks."

"In the end, I took a chance, and today they delivered the card. I'll try it out tomorrow."

A spokesperson for AT, however, said these posts were attempts to "scam and defraud Aucklanders".

'Outright scams'

AT's social media manager Blake Crayton-Brown told AFP: "These pages are outright scams and are trying to gain access to people’s credit card details."

Crayton-Brown added that AT has reported the fake AT pages to Facebook but "no action seems to have been taken so far."

AT warned about the scams in a post on its official Facebook page on February 1, urging people not to "click on links" or "give out your details or payment details" (archived link).

"No such promotion is being offered," it added.

A search of AT's official Facebook, Instagram and X account also found no mention of special AT HOP card offers since the beginning of 2024 (archived links here, here and here).

Altered photos

A reverse image search on Google of the picture used in the false post led to several articles from New Zealand news website Stuff. The photo does not include someone holding up an AT HOP card.

The photo has been used as a file image to illustrate Auckland's rail system since at least June 11, 2018 (archived link).

Below is a screenshot comparison between the falsely shared image (left) and the photo on Stuff (right):

Screenshot comparison between the falsely shared image (left) and the photo on Stuff (right)

A reverse image search of one of the "free subway rides card" posted in the falsely shared post's comments led to a photo of an AT HOP card shared on Wikipedia here (archived link).

Both images show an AT HOP card on a wooden surface.

The falsely shared image appears to show an AT HOP card with text that says, "12 month free subway rides", but the Wikipedia image has a sticker that says "AT HOP pilot smartcard".

Below is a screenshot comparison between the falsely shared image (left) and the Wikipedia image (right):

Screenshot comparison between the falsely shared image (left) and the Wikipedia image (right)

AFP has previously debunked a similar scam in the Philippines here.