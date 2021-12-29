Travel chaos due to COVID staffing shortages

Axios

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said it is actively investigating or observing 68 cruise ships following COVID-19 outbreaks on board.Why it matters: The Omicron variant has driven up infections across the U.S., upending vacation plans and disrupting travel. The new strain is the latest sign of the pandemic's hold on the cruise line industry.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe industry, which was an