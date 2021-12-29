Travel chaos due to COVID staffing shortages
Holiday travel chaos continued for a sixth straight day as airlines canceled flights mainly because of COVID-related staff shortages. Errol Barnett has the latest.
The CDC has been dealing with COVID cases since cruises resumed sailings, but what does it mean when it marks a ship under investigation or monitored?
United Airlines is suspending 14 routes from its Washington Dulles International Airport, Erie included. The suspension will take effect in March 2022.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said it is actively investigating or observing 68 cruise ships following COVID-19 outbreaks on board.Why it matters: The Omicron variant has driven up infections across the U.S., upending vacation plans and disrupting travel. The new strain is the latest sign of the pandemic's hold on the cruise line industry.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe industry, which was an
United wants to be America's leading long-haul carrier ahead of Delta and American. But that's only if the Omicron coronavirus variant allows.
The cruise industry thought it had adapted to covid-19. After emerging from a 15-month shutdown with a slew of new regulations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ships got back on the water in late June. Carnival CEO Arnold Donald said in a December earnings call that the company had established "effective" protocols for the 65,000 workers and 50 ships back in operation. Now, though, the omicron variant of the coronavirus has changed the climate. Through Tuesday, 86 crui
From theme parks to payouts, let's see what next year has in store -- and what it may not have in store.
Following reports of multiple COVID-19 outbreaks aboard cruise ships, one senator is calling on public-health officials to pause sailings once again. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, posted on Twitter (TWTR) an appeal to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to halt cruising temporarily amid the latest phase of the coronavirus pandemic. “Cruises are repeating recent history as petri dishes of COVID infection,” he wrote.
Calls are rising for airlines to require vaccination proof for domestic passengers. Airlines aren't happy about the idea.
Mexico is one of the few countries that hasn't instituted travel restrictions, testing requirements or mandatory face mask wearing for visitors.
Investing in growth stocks can be an excellent way to build wealth over the long term. Companies that are growing are typically gaining market share or they are part of an industry that is expanding. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) relies on bringing groups of people together in person for several of its businesses, so it will benefit as pandemic-related illnesses recede.
(Reuters) -Carnival Corp's Cunard cruise line said on Wednesday its Queen Mary 2 ship would skip a scheduled stop at New York and instead extend its stay in Barbados until Jan. 2 to bring in more staffers. Cunard said its decision to add more crew members was a precautionary measure, but it did not detail why it needed more workers. The ship, Cunard's flagship liner named by Queen Elizabeth, is among the more than 85 vessels the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating for COVID-19 cases.