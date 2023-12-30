New Year’s travel chaos as Eurostar and Southeastern trains cancelled over Thames tunnel flooding

Tens of thousands of people have been left stranded ahead of New Year’s Eve after Eurostar cancelled all its services due to flooding in a tunnel.

All 41 trains scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled, throwing travel plans into chaos with passengers scrambling to rearrange transport to and from London St Pancras.

Among them are newlyweds Nicole and Christopher Carrera, who have said their plans to spend New Year’s Eve in Disneyland Paris have been “ruined”.

One mother has said her family is “trying not to be homeless with children in cold London night” after the travel chaos upended their stay in the French capital.

Passengers stare at a board of cancellations at the Gare du Nord (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Luana Andrade, 36, her husband Rondi Oroujo, 32, and their three-year-old son, have been stranded in London with six relatives from Brazil, and are facing the prospect of booking an expensive hotel and flights.

Ms Andrade said: “It’s not a trip, it’s a dream trip. So this is really expensive, it’s a big deal for our family because we are from Brazil, so it’s expensive. We planned for months, almost a year, and now probably we don’t get it.”

Flooding in the tunnel at Ebbsfleet, which runs beneath the Thames, has caused cancellations all day after engineers said at 4am that no trains would be able to run on the High Speed 1 line.

While Eurostar, which runs services from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, had hoped services would resume later in the day, the situation failed to improve and all trains have now been cancelled for Saturday.

“Eurostar is extremely sorry for the unforeseen issues affecting customers today but safety remains our number one priority,” a spokeswoman said.

Newlyweds have Disneyland plans ruined due to Eurostar travel chaos. (PA)

“We understand this is a vital time to get home at the end of the festive season and ahead of new year and we are supporting customers in stations.”

Emotional travellers have been spotted at the Eurostar terminal, with one man seen carrying an iPad which read “Taxi to Paris”.

Among those stranded on the other side of the Channel is The Independent’s Holly Bancroft, who was informed that her 7.11pm train to London had been cancelled and that the next available train was Tuesday evening. As a result, she and thousands of others have been forced to book flights to travel to their destinations.

Also left devastated by the cancellations were Christina David, 25, and Georgina Benyamin, 26, from Sydney, who had been travelling in Europe for about three weeks with their planned final stop as Paris, where they hope to spend New Year’s Eve.

Eurostar have urged passengers to check their website for refunds or exchanges (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

They were supposed to catch the 7.30am train from London St Pancras International to Paris and “freaked out” when they were told it was cancelled.

Ms Benyamin said: “Now we have to book a hotel to stay for the night here”, as Ms David added: “We’ve got nowhere to stay”.

HS1, which operates the track, said engineers had worked through the night to remove water but the volume of water was “unprecedented”.

Pumps and tankers have been spotted at the scene, with a video taken inside the flooded tunnel showing water gushing onto the tracks.

Flooding has caused travel chaos for Eurostar passengers (The Independent)

While the UK has faced heavy rain in the lead up to the weekend, it was confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the flooding was caused by a “fire control system”.

In a statement, Thames Water said: “We have been informed of an incident involving a pipe flooding the Eurostar tunnel. We believe the incident is in regard to a fire control system and not a Thames Water pipe/asset, however we have a technician on the way to offer support to control the flow of water.

Britain’s only high-speed railway line, from London to Kent, is also out of use to Southeastern trains due to flooding in the Thames tunnels.

Domestic passengers are being urged to use slower trains to and from London Charing Cross and Cannon Street. The Southeastern line to London Victoria is closed until the New Year because of engineering work.

Service update: trains have been cancelled today due to part of the track being temporarily closed near London. Please see https://t.co/KVn7RzwXm1 for full details and options We apologise for the impact to travel today. — Eurostar (@Eurostar) December 30, 2023

Also at London St Pancras, passengers using the Thameslink line connecting Bedford and Luton with Gatwick and Brighton are being warned of major disruption through to the morning of New Year’s Day because of staff shortages.

For New Year’s Eve, passengers have been warned: “Expect major disruption during the afternoon and evening with no service overnight.”

Besides New Year revellers hoping to catch trains home after celebrating in central London, many airline passengers and staff rely on the overnight trains to reach Gatwick and Luton airports. National Rail warned: “We expect further cancellations across the weekend.”

It comes as strong gusts are on the way as parts of the UK brace for snow and heavy rain in the wake of Storm Gerrit.

Flooding around Tewkesbury Abbey after heavy rain from storm Gerrit. (PA)

A yellow weather warning is in place in Scotland from 8am until midnight on Saturday, with up to 25mm of rain forecast at lower levels. A period of sleet and snow, turning to rain, may lead to some flooding and travel disruption.

In a forecast video, Mr Burkill said “a touch of frost is likely” overnight into Saturday and there is a deep area of low pressure waiting out in the Atlantic that is going to sweep its way across the UK this weekend.

Some frost is “possible” in the south, particularly towards the east, while “a more widespread harsh frost” is expected in some parts of Scotland.

Temperatures could tumble “as low as minus 8C or minus 9, perhaps a little bit colder than that,” he added.