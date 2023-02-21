'Travel will be difficult to impossible,' NWS says as major winter storm looms

As the region braces for the coming winter storm, the National Weather Service is offering a word of caution for residents to prepare to shelter for three days.

That's because the storm looks similar to the one the state saw back in the beginning of January, which dropped more than 13 inches at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport and led to a no travel advisory alert within city limits and interstate closures throughout the state. "It's a word of caution, to be prepared for the worst, up to three days of supplies for your family or pets, just in case. We are expecting broad areas," Amanda Penning, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls office said. "It's possible where we can see a foot a snow, so the difficult travel is going to happen and so it's best to just be prepared."Lincoln and Minnehaha counties, along with much of southeastern South Dakota, will be under a blizzard warning Wednesday through part of Thursday, according to the National Weather Service of Sioux Falls.

The alert, issued at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, comes before a significant winter storm that will bring two rounds of snow to the area. The weather service predicts the storm will dump anywhere from 11 to 16 inches of snow in the Sioux Falls area between Tuesday afternoon and when the storm leaves the area sometime Thursday. Wind gusts are expected to be up to 50 mph.

"Travel should be restricted to emergencies only," the warning states. "If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle."

Those major travel concerns are mostly Wednesday through Thursday and possibly even into Friday. Penning said areas north of Sioux Falls might see more travel impacts on Tuesday as they are forecasted to see higher snowfall totals during the first day of the system.

Travel for the storm will be difficult to impossible, the National Weather Service said in a graphic.

"If you don't have to travel, it's best to just stay home. If you do need to travel, it might be a good idea to head out early. If you can, change your travel plans," Penning said. "And if you have to travel, be sure to tell someone on the other end what time you're leaving, what time you're expected to be there, the route you're taking, so that way if you don't show, they know where to start looking for you."

