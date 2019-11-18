The Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises (HKG:1235) Share Price Is Down 77% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Anyone who held Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited (HKG:1235) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 77% in that time. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 46%. Furthermore, it's down 18% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

In the last half decade Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises saw its share price fall as its EPS declined below zero. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. But we would generally expect a lower price, given the situation.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:1235 Past and Future Earnings, November 18th 2019 More

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises the TSR over the last 5 years was -71%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises had a tough year, with a total loss of 43% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 0.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 22% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Importantly, we haven't analysed Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

