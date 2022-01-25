Travel expert Peter Greenberg on how to plan for big trips in 2022 amid COVID uncertainty

Storyful

Heavy snowfall prompted the temporary closure of Turkey’s Istanbul International Airport, one of Europe’s busiest airports, on Monday, January 24, as winter weather pummeled large parts of the country, officials said.Turkish Airlines said the airline had paused its operations at Istanbul until 4 am on Tuesday morning to “ensure travel safety.” Another airline, Pegasus, said it had cancelled flights out of Sabiha Gökçen, the city’s second airport.This footage taken by meteorology student Muhammed Başpınar shows a snow-covered shows windy, snowy conditions on a street in the Başakşehir area of Istanbul, on Monday.Winter weather had been impacting large parts country through the weekend, prompting school closures in some areas and leaving thousands stranded amid snowy conditions, according to Turkish reports.Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD) said more than 15,000 people across 19 provinces displaced by the storms were being sheltered in guesthouses or other facilities. More than 74,000 personnel and 24,000 vehicles from various agencies were working to clear snow-covered roads and distribute aid to people affected, AFAD said. Credit: Muhammed Başpınar via Storyful