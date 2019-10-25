Travel site flying nurses to the Caribbean for free originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

There are few professionals who work harder than nurses.

From providing expert medical care to emotional support, they have all our respect -- and they deserve a vacation.

(More: The Gilmore Girls 'house' is ready for visitors this holiday season)

CheapCarribean is thanking nurses for all they do by flying 50 of them -- and their plus-ones -- to the beach for free. Yes, free.

(More: Woman gets standing ovation for the clever way she avoided airline baggage fee)

The nurses will be able to choose from any of CheapCaribbean’s destinations -- think Punta Cana, St. Lucia, Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and more.

Interested nurses should sign up here to be a member of CheapCaribbean’s ER&R Club by 11:59PM CST on Nov. 4.

Members will then receive an email to register for free flights; the first 50 to register will be on their way. Members must select dates for a 5+ night trip; travel Jan. 1 - June 30, 2020 with select blackout dates. Flights must be booked on United Airlines by Nov. 15, 2019.