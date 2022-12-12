5 Travel Accessories Buyers Almost Always Regret

izusek / Getty Images

It's the busiest time of year for travel, and most people can't wait to clock off and go into vacation mode. But in our excitement, it's easy to get overeager when it comes to buying supplies for an upcoming trip. Instead of wasting money on travel gear that's overpriced or that you'll never use, put that money toward a fancy dinner out or a visit to an additional attraction at your upcoming destination.

Here are five travel items that are just not worth the cost.

New Shoes

Most vacations require a lot of walking, and walking in new shoes can lead to discomfort and blisters. Instead of purchasing a new pair of shoes that you may regret, stick to packing a tried and true pair of walking shoes that you know you will be comfortable in.

A Passport Case

Passport cases may look cute, but they serve no real function. Plus, you will likely have to take it out of the case when it comes time to show your passport to airport security.

A Fancy Camera

Unless you're a professional photographer, there's really no point in buying an expensive new camera to bring on your trip. Today's smartphones come equipped with pretty advanced cameras, so you can still get the shots you want without the added expense -- not to mention the inconvenience of having to lug a camera around with you.

Travel-Sized Toiletries

Unless you are going camping or staying at a bare-bones hostel, chances are you will have access to most basic toiletries at your destination. There's no need to purchase mini shampoo, conditioner or soap, as these are stocked in pretty much any hotel room.

A Travel Hairdryer

Just as with toiletries, most hotels will provide you with a hairdryer -- so there's no need to spend money on a travel-sized one to take on your trip. Plus, if you're traveling abroad, it likely won't even be the correct voltage to work at your destination.

