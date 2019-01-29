This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Travel Hot Spots Where Your Dollar Goes the Furthest
Smart travel hackers know exactly how to take advantage of good exchange rates. The better the rate, the further the U.S. dollar will go — which means the more money you can keep in your pocket while vacationing.
If you’re looking for an affordable travel destination this summer, take a look at these great vacation spots to see what fits your budget.
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
1 USD = 22,871.67 VND
Vietnam is consistently rated as one of the top affordable travel destinations in Asia with an average cost per day of just $47, according to travel planning site Budget Your Trip.
Pivotal for its role in the Vietnam War, Ho Chi Minh is a fascinating place for history buffs and culture vultures alike. A private tour on the Mekong River from Ho Chi Minh will set you back only $67.
Bali, Indonesia
1 USD = 14,093.15 IDR
Bali is often thought to be one of the most luxurious vacation destinations, but it’s actually quite affordable once you get there.
The average daily cost is just $62, which is not too shabby for a lush travel destination. If you want to save even more, there are plenty of free beaches to bum around outside the resorts.
Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 USD = 4,036.60 KHR
Another untapped Asian gem, Cambodia is a country rich in natural wonders thanks to its location on the Mekong Delta.
You can check out one of Cambodia’s most famous sites, Angkor Wat, with an entrance fee at $37. But the average cost per day to visit the city is just $32.
Medellin, Colombia
1 USD = 2,953.75 COP
One of Travel + Leisure’s top destinations for 2018, Colombia has become a top tourist destination since it has cleaned up its reputation over the past few years.
Despite not having the highest currency value on this list, it is by far one of the most affordable cities to visit, with travelers spending on average just $18 a day to vacation there.
Valparaiso, Chile
1 USD = 640.110 CLP
A sleepy port city with a killer art scene, Valparaiso is a popular destination not far from the capital.
Take a free walking tour of the city’s history and highlights with Tours 4 Tips, and see why the stunning area is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. You can budget just $36 per day if you don’t want to pay to stay in pricier Santiago.
San Jose, Costa Rica
1 USD = 567.494 CRC
A popular ecotourism destination, Costa Rica’s capital is a great base for exploring the breathtaking rainforests, beaches and volcanoes.
You take a zipline canopy tour, with prices starting at $54, or spend your days wandering the rich waterfall trails of the national parks. For an average cost of $49 per day, you can make this dream trip a reality.
Delhi, India
1 USD = 67.8842 INR
For those in search of an “Eat, Pray, Love” trip, India is a mecca for spiritual enlightenment. A few cities like Mumbai are pricier, but Delhi is still a steal for as little as $35 a day.
Take a day trip from Delhi to the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that costs about $15 to enter, and explore other famous architecture like the majestic Humayun’s Tomb and Red Fort.
Bangkok
1 USD = 32.9077 THB
Thailand’s not the ultra-affordable backpacker destination it once was, but that’s only because its popularity continues to grow.
You’ll spend an average of $65 per day in Bangkok. Backpack through the neighborhood of Khao San Raod or stop by Thailand’s most sacred temple Wat Phra Kaew.
Prague
1 USD = 22.1896 CZK
At less than $100 per day, Prague is one of the most affordable and enjoyable European cities. And, you can save more money if you visit during the cheapest time of the year.
Trek up to the Prague Castle complex, and — depending on the castle site — the entrance fee is about $16 or less.
Cancun, Mexico
1 USD = 20.0772 MXN
Need to go on an affordable beach escape? Head south of the border.
In Cancun, you can relax in style for just $100 per day. Admission to the famed Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza, about a two-hour drive from Cancun, will set you back about $11.
Buenos Aires, Argentina
1 USD = 27.1010 ARS
A vibrant, South American city, Buenos Aires is always buzzing. Its most famous neighborhood, La Boca, can best be described as an open-air museum of colorful murals, spontaneous tango shows and street vendors you can peruse. The average daily cost to visit the city is just $65 per day.
Cape Town, South Africa
1 USD = 13.4042 ZAR
Even faraway Cape Town in South Africa costs just $110 per day to explore. If you enjoy gazing at Mother Nature, then take a tour through Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, which stretches 52,000 kilometers. Free tours are available. Or, head to Boulders or Clifton Beach for sun, sand and surf.
Gothenburg, Sweden
1 USD = 8.85726 SEK
One of the most underrated tourist destinations, Gothenburg is a great base for driving along Sweden’s craggy coast. The archipelago comprises more than 20 islands, many of which have their own villages to explore on foot or by bike.
The average price of a hotel in the Swedish city is $76. But the average price of traveling through Gothenburg is $92.
Oslo, Norway
1 USD = 8.10237 NOK
The capital of Norway is another seaside city that’s also a four-season destination.
While Scandinavia is certainly not the cheapest region of the European Union, there are still some free attractions to enjoy, like Palace Park, the Botanical Garden and the Christmas markets. Expect to pay about $134 per day when visiting the city.
Beijing
1 USD = 6.51130 CNY
Looking to cross the Great Wall off your bucket list? You’re in luck.
China’s a fairly affordable country to visit despite its rock-solid economy. Tour iconic architectural marvels like Tiananmen Square, the Summer Palace and the Forbidden City as you take in more than 500 years of imperial history. Plan to spend about $60 per day there.
Copenhagen, Denmark
1 USD = 6.39797 DKK
While a stay in the capital is on par with other big European cities at $155 per day, Denmark is known for its colorful fishing villages that are as picturesque as they are affordable.
It’s worth investing in a Copenhagen Card, which gives you free access to 86 top attractions and unlimited public transportation, including airport transfers.
Dubrovnik, Croatia
1 USD = 6.33385 HRK
CNN proclaimed Croatia one of the best rivieras in the world, and indeed it is one of Europe’s hottest destinations. With 260 days of sunshine, the walled city is one of the most photographed worldwide.
You can wander the old town on your own or splurge on a Game of Thrones tour for $67.74. Plan to budget about $61 per day there.
Rio de Janeiro
1 USD = 3.76620 BRL
After the 2016 Rio Games, Brazil is facing its worst recession in decades, which is quite advantageous for bargain travelers. Expect to spend about $66 a day sunning yourself at Copacabana or posing with the Christ the Redeemer statue.
Queenstown, New Zealand
1 USD = 1.44689 NZD
Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Queenstown, often called the “Adventure Capital of the World.” Shaped by glaciers, rivers and lakes, you can explore the area by hiking.
You can also rent aqua bikes, stand-up paddleboards and kayaks starting at $25 for adventures on the water. Live it up like a kiwi for less than $92 per day.
Banff, Canada
1 USD = 1.32857 CAD
The dollar is just a bit stronger than the currency of our northern neighbors, which makes a trip to the Canadian Rockies a favorable and even more affordable endeavor.
Take a trip to the national parks, which will still set you back less than $10. Plan for daily expenses to cost about $71.
All conversions were sourced from XE.com on June 21, 2018, and are subject to change. Average daily costs were gathered from Budget Your Trip.
