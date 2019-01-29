Travel Hot Spots Where Your Dollar Goes the Furthest

Smart travel hackers know exactly how to take advantage of good exchange rates. The better the rate, the further the U.S. dollar will go — which means the more money you can keep in your pocket while vacationing.

If you’re looking for an affordable travel destination this summer, take a look at these great vacation spots to see what fits your budget.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

1 USD = 22,871.67 VND

Vietnam is consistently rated as one of the top affordable travel destinations in Asia with an average cost per day of just $47, according to travel planning site Budget Your Trip.

Pivotal for its role in the Vietnam War, Ho Chi Minh is a fascinating place for history buffs and culture vultures alike. A private tour on the Mekong River from Ho Chi Minh will set you back only $67.

Bali, Indonesia

1 USD = 14,093.15 IDR

Bali is often thought to be one of the most luxurious vacation destinations, but it’s actually quite affordable once you get there.

The average daily cost is just $62, which is not too shabby for a lush travel destination. If you want to save even more, there are plenty of free beaches to bum around outside the resorts.

Siem Reap, Cambodia

1 USD = 4,036.60 KHR

Another untapped Asian gem, Cambodia is a country rich in natural wonders thanks to its location on the Mekong Delta.

You can check out one of Cambodia’s most famous sites, Angkor Wat, with an entrance fee at $37. But the average cost per day to visit the city is just $32.

Medellin, Colombia

1 USD = 2,953.75 COP

One of Travel + Leisure’s top destinations for 2018, Colombia has become a top tourist destination since it has cleaned up its reputation over the past few years.

Despite not having the highest currency value on this list, it is by far one of the most affordable cities to visit, with travelers spending on average just $18 a day to vacation there.

Valparaiso, Chile

1 USD = 640.110 CLP

A sleepy port city with a killer art scene, Valparaiso is a popular destination not far from the capital.

Take a free walking tour of the city’s history and highlights with Tours 4 Tips, and see why the stunning area is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. You can budget just $36 per day if you don’t want to pay to stay in pricier Santiago.

San Jose, Costa Rica

1 USD = 567.494 CRC

A popular ecotourism destination, Costa Rica’s capital is a great base for exploring the breathtaking rainforests, beaches and volcanoes.

You take a zipline canopy tour, with prices starting at $54, or spend your days wandering the rich waterfall trails of the national parks. For an average cost of $49 per day, you can make this dream trip a reality.

Delhi, India

1 USD = 67.8842 INR

For those in search of an “Eat, Pray, Love” trip, India is a mecca for spiritual enlightenment. A few cities like Mumbai are pricier, but Delhi is still a steal for as little as $35 a day.

Take a day trip from Delhi to the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that costs about $15 to enter, and explore other famous architecture like the majestic Humayun’s Tomb and Red Fort.

Bangkok

1 USD = 32.9077 THB

Thailand’s not the ultra-affordable backpacker destination it once was, but that’s only because its popularity continues to grow.

You’ll spend an average of $65 per day in Bangkok. Backpack through the neighborhood of Khao San Raod or stop by Thailand’s most sacred temple Wat Phra Kaew.

Prague

1 USD = 22.1896 CZK

At less than $100 per day, Prague is one of the most affordable and enjoyable European cities. And, you can save more money if you visit during the cheapest time of the year.

Trek up to the Prague Castle complex, and — depending on the castle site — the entrance fee is about $16 or less.

Cancun, Mexico

1 USD = 20.0772 MXN

Need to go on an affordable beach escape? Head south of the border.

In Cancun, you can relax in style for just $100 per day. Admission to the famed Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza, about a two-hour drive from Cancun, will set you back about $11.

