Travel will be 'impossible' in the Dakotas as blizzard could bring up to 3 feet of snow

Blizzard conditions have forecasters urging residents in portions of the Dakotas to travel only in emergencies as strong winds from a potent fall snowstorm whipped up heavy, accumulating snow.

By Friday night, an "all-out blizzard" is anticipated from central and northeastern South Dakota to central and eastern North Dakota, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno. Unnecessary travel should be avoided in these areas.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota, said the "forecast event total (through Saturday) snowfall ranges from 1 to 3 feet ... we repeat feet ... an incredibly impactful storm ... prepare for impossible travel for several days in hardest hit areas."

Winds could gust up to 60 mph, leading to whiteout conditions.

This snowstorm has the potential to set October snowfall records in parts of the northern Plains, the Weather Channel said.

Authorities in North Dakota issued a travel alert because heavy snow, reduced visibility and icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions.

Dozens of schools in the Dakotas were closed Friday because of deteriorating travel conditions. That follows school closures and travel headaches Thursday in the Great Plains.

Earlier, the same storm brought Denver its first accumulating snow of the season on Thursday, with 2 to 4 inches falling in and around the area, AccuWeather said. Nearly 100 traffic accidents were reported in the Denver metro Thursday morning as snow made roadways slippery, the Weather Channel reported.

The highest snow total from the storm so far was the 24 inches that fell in Pony, Montana, the weather service reported.

Along with the snow, bitter cold temperatures were recorded Friday morning across much of the western and central U.S. Dozens of record lows were set from Washington to Texas.

Freeze watches have been posted as far south as Texas and Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City and Wichita Falls, Texas, according to WeatherBug.

The national low temperature Friday morning was 9 degrees below zero, in West Yellowstone, Montana, the weather service said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

