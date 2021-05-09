The travel industry is capitalizing on people coming to the US to get COVID-19 vaccines

Sarah Al-Arshani
·2 min read
Sign for COVID-19 vaccine outside CVS
Signs offering COVID-19 vaccinations are seen outside of a CVS pharmacy in Washington, DC on May 7, 2021. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Tourists are heading to the US for COVID-19 vaccine shots and airlines and travel companies are using the opportunity to market and expand services, the Wall Street Journal reported.

While New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city could soon offer tourists coronavirus vaccines at mobile vaccination centers this summer as the city prepares to open up, tourists have been coming to the US, mainly from Mexico, and getting vaccinated.

The Journal reported that tens of thousands of tourists from Mexico as well as other countries have already flown into US states like Texas and Florida to get a shot. Many US states, including Texas, don't require proof of residency for the coronavirus vaccine.

USA Today previously reported that thousands of affluent Latin Americans, including politicians, TV personalities, and business executives, were coming to the US for COVID-19 shots. Some were chartering flights or taking buses to get the vaccine.

Virginia Gónzalez and her husband flew from Mexico to Texas and then got on a bus to a vaccination site, twice, to get both doses of the vaccine. They traveled 1,400 miles altogether to get the shots.

"It's a matter of survival," Gónzalez said. "In Mexico, officials didn't buy enough vaccines. It's like they don't care about their citizens."

Mexico has fully vaccinated 6% of its population, as only those over 60 are eligible for a dose at this time, the Journal reported. They also reported that some travel agencies are advertising vaccines as part of their packages.

"Enjoy Dallas, Includes Covid Vaccine," one Mexico travel agency ad said, according to the Journal. Mexican airlines have also increased the frequency of flights between the country and South Texas.

Another Thai tour group is also advertising a vaccine package to California. A Thai travel agent told the Journal that her company had already booked 200 people on a vaccine tour to the US. Each tourist paid $2,400, excluding airfare, for a 10-day trip to California that included a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Journal reported that vaccine tourism, specifically the travel from Mexico, is helping revive the economy in several Texas cities as visitors who book hotels shop locally and visit attractions while they're there.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Uganda's Yoweri Museveni: How an ex-rebel has stayed in power for 35 years

    Uganda's Yoweri Museveni is being sworn in for a sixth elected term in office.

  • EU: Pandemic measures to total about $5.85 trillion

    The European Union's top economy official said Monday that the recovery measures the EU and its 27 member states have in the works to emerge from the pandemic total around $5.85 trillion. EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told a European Parliament committee said that if comparisons are made with U.S. President Joe Biden's pandemic stimulus relief package, the EU can confidently stand next to to Washington when all efforts are counted together. “Measures taken until now from member states and the EU reach so far 4.8 trillion” euros, the Italian commissioner told legislators, sweeping aside criticism that authorities weren't doing enough compared with Washington.

  • The bodies of as many as 750 COVID-19 victims are still stored in refrigerated trucks in New York City

    Freezer trucks were brought in to help store bodies at a time when more than 800 deaths were recorded in one day at the height of the city's outbreak.

  • Many of us are allowed to take off our masks: Why some of us don't want to

    The CDC's mask rules are changing. Why some of us aren't ready to take off our masks.

  • New York City Tourists Can Now Get Vaccinated in Popular Spots Like Times Square

    The vaccine effort will provide U.S. tourists with one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots at mobile vaccination hubs.

  • 6 mass vaccination sites launch walk-in service

    New efforts to combat a slowing vaccination rate are underway across the Bay State as six of the state's vaccination sites are now open for walk-ins.

  • Prada Highlights Galleria Bag, Launches First Dedicated Campaign

    The Italian luxury brand is launching its first campaign dedicated to one bag, the Galleria, fronted by American actress Hunter Schafer and directed by Xavier Dolan.

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • I am ‘v free’: David Cameron sent 68 messages to ministers and mandarins about Greensill Capital

    David Cameron bombarded ministers and officials with 68 messages about the collapsed lender Greensill, it has emerged, as the scale of his intense lobbying campaign has been laid bare. The communications fired off by the former Conservative prime minister on behalf of the controversial finance firm - totalling up to 19 calls, text and emails in a single day - were published on Tuesday afternoon by a committee of MPs. The Treasury committee, which is one of three Commons select committees conducting an inquiry into Greensill Capital and its collapse, released the messages supplied by Mr Cameron ahead of his appearance before its panel on Thursday. Australian banker Lex Greensill, the eponymous founder of Greensill Capital, faced questions from MPs on Wednesday. He is expected to be quizzed about the 5,000 jobs put at risk by the collapse of the company.

  • Human remains found in Dorchester

    Boston police responded to a Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday after someone found human remains, according to police.

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man stumbles onto dead shark on Virginia coast, leaving many to wonder what killed it

    “We’re gonna need a bigger beach!”

  • Meituan's stock price plunges after CEO posts Chinese poem

    Shares in Meituan, China’s largest food delivery platform, have tumbled after its CEO posted —and then deleted — an ancient poem in a move widely seen as possible criticism of the Chinese government. Authorities are investigating the company over allegations of anti-monopolistic behavior, part of a wider crackdown on technology companies. Meituan’s stock price lost 5.3% on Tuesday and plunged as much as 9.8% on Monday after its CEO Wang Xing posted the classical Tang dynasty poem, which criticized Emperor Qin Shi Huang for silencing his critics by burning books.

  • Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

    The families have been pushing the international community to take action since last summer’s protests

  • Capitol rioter blames ‘Foxitis’ addiction to Fox News for 6 January riot

    Anthony Antonio’s lawyer says he watched network for months before being part of attack on Capitol

  • California declares drought emergency for one third of the state

    California governor also announces a $5.1bn water infrastructure and drought response plan

  • Nepal prime minister loses confidence vote in parliament

    Nepal’s prime minister lost a vote of confidence in parliament Monday, ending his attempt to show he has enough support to remain in office. Only 93 lawmakers backed Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, while 124 voted against him. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is expected to ask Oli to lead a caretaker government while parties in parliament seek to form a new government.

  • Tiger faces off with armed man as wild cat roams streets of Houston

    Video of a tiger walking around suburban area was captured and posted to Twitter

  • ‘Time to raise taxes’: Horry County considers tax increase for public safety services

    It’s the second tax increase the County Council has discussed this year.