Travel industry under siege as coronavirus contagion grows

By Jamie Freed and Tracy Rucinski

SYDNEY/CHICAGO (Reuters) - The fallout from the coronavirus spread across the Pacific on Friday, with travel companies in Australia and New Zealand issuing profit warnings as U.S. airlines rushed to cut flights to Europe in the wake of new U.S. travel restrictions.

U.S. travel curbs on much of continental Europe announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening deepened the sector's misery that began after the virus emerged in China late last year and reduced traffic.

United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O> warned of U.S. travel disruption as the virus spreads domestically and major tourist attractions like Walt Disney Co's <DIS.N> theme parks in California and Florida said they would close.

American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O> and United said they would continue normal flights to and from Europe for the next week but would be reducing capacity to Europe by around 50% in April.

American also said it was cutting international capacity by 34% for the summer travel season and accelerating the retirement of its Boeing Co <BA.N> 757 and 767 planes.

Delta Air Lines Inc <DAL.N> also said it would significantly reduce its U.S.-Europe schedule after Sunday as it continues to watch customer demand.

Several Latin American countries stepped up measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, halting flights to and from Europe. More than $825 million was wiped off the value of listed Indian airlines on Thursday after the government said it was restricting visit visas.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), a global industry group representing airlines, called on governments to consider extending lines of credit, reducing infrastructure costs and cutting taxes.

"There is a heightened concern there will be increased airline bankruptcies in 2020 given the fallout from the coronavirus," Cowen analyst Helane Becker said.

"We expect some governments to step in to help some airlines, but ultimately we expect more airlines to fail this year than last year," she said in a note to clients, citing Cirium data that 41 airlines with 324 aircraft went bankrupt last year.

Cash-strapped low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA <NWC.OL> said on Thursday it would cut 4,000 flights and temporarily lay off up to half of its employees due to the coronavirus outbreak.





ASIA-PACIFIC HIT HARD

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd <VAH.AX>, Auckland International Airport Ltd <AIA.NZ>, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd <FLT.AX> and Corporate Travel Management Ltd <CTD.AX> said they would take hits to earnings from reduced travel demand, which included an 18% decline in international passengers at Auckland's airport in the first 10 days of March.

Australia's No. 2 carrier, Virgin Australia, said it would offer discounted fares and cut some flights from Sydney to Los Angeles as demand for trans-Pacific travel fell while the airline's share price hit record lows.

"You will see us continue to be very disciplined with capacity as the situation evolves," Virgin Australia Chief Executive Paul Scurrah told reporters, echoing similar comments by rival Qantas Airways Ltd <QAN.AX> earlier in the week.

Qantas shares plummeted 15% on Friday to the lowest level since 2017.

Virgin and Flight Centre joined a growing list of travel companies, which includes the big U.S. airlines, that are freezing hiring, halting executive bonuses and offering unpaid leave to staff in an effort to preserve cash.

Flight Centre Managing Director Graham Turner said the company's priority was to reduce costs given the uncertain environment but also to ensure it was ready to capitalize on an eventual rebound in demand.

The travel agency's shares plunged 17% on Friday after it withdrew its profit guidance and said it would close up to 100 shops in Australia.

Airline stocks in Asia were also hit, with Singapore Airlines Ltd <SIAL.SI> shares down 9% as Singapore Changi Airport announced seat capacity for the month of March was down nearly 30% from what was originally scheduled.

CGS-CIMB analyst Raymond Yap said the global spread of the virus meant the fall in demand for the airline's regional flights was likely to spread to long-haul flights, hurting the take-up rate in the lucrative business and first-class cabins.

Japan's ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T> and Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) <9201.T> down more than 10%, having also fallen on Thursday.

JAL said it would cut 1,468 domestic flights between March 20 and March 28 stemming from lower demand because various sporting and cultural events had been suspended in Japan.





(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing)