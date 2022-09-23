Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Landed in Chartwell Investment’s Top Detractor List
Chartwell Investment Partners, an asset management company, released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the second quarter, Chartwell-managed accounts fell in line with their respective index benchmarks, however, the Chartwell Dividend Model outperformed by a significant margin versus its benchmark. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.
In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Chartwell Investment Partners mentioned Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2006, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) is an Orlando, Florida-based timeshare company with a $3.0 billion market capitalization. Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) delivered a -34.65% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -38.20%. The stock closed at $36.12 per share on September 22, 2022.
Here is what Chartwell Investment Partners has to say about Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:
"The three worst performers in the Growth and Balanced accounts includes Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL, 1.6%), down 32.4%. Timeshare company TNL actually posted a solid quarter, but the market seemed to not care, as heightened recession fears trumped all else."
Our calculations show that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) was in 31 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 26 funds in the previous quarter. Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) delivered a -6.40% return in the past 3 months.
