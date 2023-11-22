Travel + Leisure names Louisville one of 2024's top destinations. Here's why

Louisville has been named one of the best 50 places to travel for big-city thrills in 2024, largely thanks to the 150th Kentucky Derby coming in May, according to a new listing from Travel + Leisure.

According to the listing, the Kentucky Derby, which will celebrate its historic milestone on May 4 at Churchill Downs, is a central draw for 2024 thanks to its major renovation of the Paddock, which has been in development for several years.

Other major event highlights of the year noted in the listing include "Ali," the musical of the Louisville boxer Muhammad Ali, which is coming to the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Fall 2024 and the first-ever Bourbon and Belonging – Kentucky’s Queer Bourbon Week, which will take place from Oct. 3-6.

Travel + Leisure is a New York City-based media brand that has been giving travel tips, destinations to visit, attractions to enjoy, and everything a person might need when considering their next vacation since 1937.

