Are Travel & Leisure Stocks Investable?

This pandemic has been and continues to be devastating for the travel & leisure industry. Airlines, hotels & resorts, amusement parks, and cruises have been forced to shut down across the globe. With demand halted, these businesses are feeling the heat and are looking to the government to back them in their most desperate hour.

The $2 trillion CARES act combined with the Federal Reserve $6 trillion in liquidity for businesses in need has put a temporary backstop on the markets, with their promised support. But, are any of these stocks safe to invest in yet?

Travel & Leisure Investable?

Top travel & leisure stocks like Marriott International MAR, Delta DAL, Six Flags SIX and Carnival CCL have been hammered since the beginning of the year, with YTD declines of (46%), (59%), and (77%). The fiscal stimulus bill gave these shares a temporary boost, but DAL and CCL quickly fell back towards their lows, while MAR couldn’t keep up with the broader markets rally.

I am using MAR, DAL, SIX, and CCL to represent the markets they operate in because of their pure-play leadership in each of the sectors.

Cruises

I will discuss cruise lines first because this pandemic has hit them the hardest. The story about Carnival’s Diamond Princess that was supposed to be a 14-day luxury cruise around the islands of Japan and southern China ended up being a month-long trip from hell. A passenger tested positive for the novel coronavirus 3 days before the ship was scheduled to dock. The 2,666 passengers were quarantined in their small cabins for the remainder of the extended voyage, while the number of confirmed cases racked up. There were over 700 confirmed cases by the time the cruise finally got all the passengers off.

This was not the only cruise that experienced the virus’s rapid spread in close quarters. This news has tabooed the cruise line industry and left it with a deep scar that will not quickly fade. These cruises are going to miss out on their peak season this year, and many consumers are going to be apprehensive about getting on a cruise ship for years to come. Being in close quarters with many people you don’t know is the epitome of what we are being conditioned to avoid.

Cruise lines are yet to see any government relief, and I see bankruptcy and consolidation in the future of this space. I would stay away from these equities until there is more clarity on outlook.

Amusement Parks

The coronavirus has hammered Six Flag’s parks and, like cruises, will likely be tabooed for some time, with people wanting to avoid large crowds and seedy environments.

Six Flags was forced to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2009 because of its excessive leverage going into the financial crisis. The parks weren’t able to sustain demand, and cash-flows were unable to match debt obligations. The company was handed over to bondholders who recapitalized the company and brought them out of the ashes.

Today the theme park giant has amassed almost as much debt as its pre-bankruptcy levels. Six Flags is operating quarter to quarter, just hoping that they will have enough income to cover the massive interest expense, which made up 63% of last year’s net income. The coronavirus scare could be the catalyst of a second bankruptcy, and this time it could be a complete liquidation of assets (chapter 7 bankruptcy).