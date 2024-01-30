The Travel Mom | Morning Blend
Today is National Plan For Vacation Day, so we're turning to our friend Emily Kaufman, the Travel Mom, for some tips and pointers.
Today is National Plan For Vacation Day, so we're turning to our friend Emily Kaufman, the Travel Mom, for some tips and pointers.
Microsoft is the highlight in a rush of results due Tuesday as the Q4 earnings season roars into gear.
Apple's new rules include charging developers a "Core Technology Fee" of €0.50 (around 54 cents) per install after an app reaches a 1 million download threshold for the year
Here are some of our favorite items that keep the cold at bay and the smiles on our faces.
Startup p0 is named after catastrophic events that can cause a platform to crash, leading to potential security breaches and loss of customer trust in businesses. The startup announced today it has raised $6.5 million from Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Alchemy Ventures.
Fans swear it gets to work quickly.
Septic shock is a rare but life-threatening condition. Here's what to know.
Doc Rivers made his Bucks debut on Monday night in Denver, just days after he was hired to replace Adrian Griffin in Milwaukee.
The Tigers also lost to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.
Here’s how to plan around federal bank holidays, which could affect fund availability, deposits, and bill payments.
Are you "too old" to start over in your 30s? TikTokers weigh in.
With Kim Mulkey now at LSU, Baylor will retire Brittney Griner’s jersey next month at Foster Pavilion.
Greg Olsen is widely praised for his work as the No. 1 NFL analyst for Fox. With Tom Brady waiting in the wings on a lucrative deal, Olsen's next step is unclear.
Rebellions, a South Korean fabless AI chip startup, said today it has closed $124 million (165 billion KRW) in a Series B round of funding to develop its third AI chip, called Rebel. This Series B values the three-year-old startup at approximately $658 million (880 billion KRW) post-money, CFO of Rebellions Sungkyue Shin said in an exclusive interview with TechCrunch. This latest capital infusion brings the total raised to around $210 million since Rebellions' inception in 2020.
OpenAI hopes to win the trust of parents -- and policymakers -- by partnering with organizations that work to minimize tech and media harms to kids, preteens and teens. Case in point, OpenAI today announced a partnership with Common Sense Media, the nonprofit organization that reviews and ranks the suitability of various media and tech for kids, to collaborate on AI guidelines and education materials for parents, educators and young adults. As a part of the partnership, OpenAI will work with Common Sense Media to curate "family-friendly" GPTs -- chatbot apps powered by OpenAI's GenAI models -- in the GPT Store, OpenAI's GPT marketplace, based on Common Sense's rating and evaluation standards, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down what the recent playoff defeats mean for 2024 for the Ravens and Lions.
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee doesn't change, pricing for the lower trims isn't far from early 2023 pricing, but upper trims have gotten expensive.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed the company is testing a feature called Flipside -- an experiment that would essentially turn users' "finstas" -- their separate, private and more personal accounts -- into a new product feature. Flipside was first spotted in development last year, but Instagram said it was only an internal prototype at the time.
L.L. Bean, Totes, Ugg: From ultra-warm insulation to great traction for icy terrain, outdoor enthusiasts say these are the best boots to invest in.
Cap VC is launching a tool for VC firms, and is planning to expand its offering to startups raising money. VC is a people-business above all, but as AIs are getting closer and closer to being people, too, there's a slew of new tools making their way to the market. As a startup spun out of a VC fund that prides itself on leveraging AI-powered tools to streamline VC operations, Cap VC is taking a stab at disrupting the people funding the disruptors.
Commercial EV startup Arrival is being removed from the Nasdaq stock exchange as it speeds toward dissolution. The company, which went public after merging with a special purpose acquisition company, announced Monday morning that the Nasdaq will suspend trading of Arrival shares January 30, followed by a formal delisting. Nasdaq is taking the action after Arrival was late in posting financial results and failed to file a remediation plan with the exchange.