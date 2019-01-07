Travel nightmares: What to do if an airline damages your checked luggage

The bright orange Kenneth Cole suitcase circled the baggage claim carousel at Dallas Love Field with what looked like an antenna.

A piece of wire was all that remained of the retractable handle on the hardside bag.

I pushed it into the Southwest Airlines baggage claim office to file a claim, short on time and unsure of what came next. It was the first time an airline damaged my bag. Delayed bags, I knew the drill. Lost bags, too, as an airline permanently lost a bag of mine several years ago.

Here's what I learned: Travelers have options when it comes to damaged bags, and knowing your rights will put you in a better position to resolve the claim.

If you have a claim, that is. An airline's definition of damage, backed by the U.S. Department of Transportation, may differ significantly from a passenger's definition. Normal wear and tear, including scratches, scuff marks, stains, dents and dirt, are not covered.

Every airline damaged bag policy has a disclaimer about normal wear and tear. And it applies even if you bought the suitcase the night before your flight or are checking a designer bag.

We can see how that's upsetting. Bags can get dirty during transit, and isn't something we cover under the damage policy. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) September 21, 2018

"If you have a Louis Vuitton (bag) and it goes through the (conveyor) belt system, it is not white glove service,'' said Lisa Ouimette, an analyst in American Airlines' central baggage services office. "These are belt loaders. If you have a brand new bag, expect it to have normal wear and tear.''

Airlines also reserve the right to deny claims to passengers with damage caused by overstuffed bags, such as broken zippers, as well as poor quality bags and bags that were damaged when checked in.

So what is covered?

Damage to luggage components including wheels, handles, straps and other glaring problems, such as holes or a cracked hardside bag are covered. The latter is a big problem in cold weather, Ouimette said. (So are removable straps, which regularly get stuck in the bag loading systems, so take them off, she said.)

"We anticipate damage and when it does happen, we have a plan in place to take care of our customers,'' she said.

Passenger rights if an airline damages your bag

More than 87 percent of U.S. travelers don't file claims against airlines following an issue with lost, damaged or delayed luggage, according to a survey earlier this year by AirHelp, a service that helps passengers get compensation for claims against airlines. The three main reasons: They didn't think they would be entitled to compensation, they were not aware of their rights and they did not know how to file a claim.

Airlines are responsible for repairing or reimbursing a passenger for damaged baggage and/or its contents when the damage occurs while the bag is under the airline’s control, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Aviation Consumer Protection division.

The cheapest option for airlines is a bag repair. Many use Dallas-based Rynn's Luggage, which bills itself as.the largest airline luggage repair and replacement service in the country.

Thank you to @Delta. My suitcase was damaged on a flight home Nov. 9. I filed a claim at the airport. Nice folks there gave me a tag to UPS it to a place to repaired or replaced. 18 days later a new bag — same exact model — was delivered. Appreciate the service. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) November 28, 2018