This Travel Nurse Compared His Current Salary To His Pay As Staff RN, And It'll Make You Reconsider Career Paths
Before COVID-19 hit, hospitals were already facing nursing shortages and now this trend has been exacerbated by the pandemic and feelings of burnout.
As hospitals struggle to retain their staff, the demand for travel nurses – registered nurses who bounce from hospitals to clinics, and other healthcare facilities across the world on short-term contracts – has boomed. One of the main reasons for this can be attributed to their pay, which can sometimes reach up to $10,000 per week – a far cry from their $70,000 average yearly salary in rural areas.
Recently, Alex Kim, a registered pediatric hematology and oncology nurse who made the switch from holding a stationed nursing position to becoming a travel nurse, went viral for candidly sharing the difference between his paychecks before and after the change.
@dumbnurse
Im going to buy the world #nursesoftiktok #fyp #medicine #nurselife #pediatrics
♬ Strawberry - Prod by Rose