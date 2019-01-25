This travel service will pay your Global Entry Fee

The travel service called Noken wants you to commit to living out your travel dreams, whether that's visiting a new country, meeting new people, learning about new cultures or taking some time to relax. As motivation, they could pay your Global Entry application fee.

Global Entry is the key to skipping long lines at any airport. If you're not familiar, it's a U.S. Customs and Border Protection program that offers travel benefits to low-risk, pre-approved travelers expedited entry into the U.S. It also gives you access to TSA PreCheck. Oh yeah, and membership lasts five years.

You can apply for Global Entry through the CBP website where you'll need to submit an application, go through an interview process and pay a fee of $100. (You can see the full run-down on applying here.) However, that application fee will be waived for select lucky travelers.

On Tuesday, January 29 (aka National Plan a Vacation Day), the first 50 people to book a trip through Noken will get their Global Entry membership application fee waived.

While all Global Entry offices are currently closed thanks to the government shutdown, Noken will still treat you once things open back up (fingers crossed that's soon!).





Noken isn't your typical travel site. The company researches the most traveled destinations, then finds the best things to do there. Once you pick your destination — right now you can choose between Iceland, Japan or Portugal — you'll book your flights and create a "travel blueprint." The blueprint includes your transportation, lodging and experiences all catered to your dates, preferences and budget. You'll also receive a before-you-go guide (like what to expect and what to bring) and an on-the-ground guide with your daily plans.

Making travel plans has never been so easy and if you get to skip the lines, that's just a bonus.

