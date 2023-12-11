Travel recommendations for the holidays: When to leave, when to come back

115.2 million Americans are taking a destination holiday this winter, making 2023 the second highest travel year on record, according to AAA.

The transportation service said that the number of Americans traveling during this year's travel period from Saturday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan 1. is predicted to increase by 2.2% from 2022.

“This forecast shows the year-end holidays as the busiest travel period of the year,” said Robert Sinclair, Jr. of AAA Northeast. “The rebound from COVID lockdowns continues as more Americans are investing in domestic and international travel.”

According to AAA, the top travel destinations in the U.S. this holiday season are Orlando, Fla., Anaheim, Calif., Chicago. New York City is the eight most popular winter holiday destination in 2023.

If you're planning an international trip, expect a lot of companions on flights to London, Aruba and St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands.

When should I leave, come back?

AAA said about 104 million Americans, 1.8% more than in 2022, will drive to their winter vacations. They'll also be paying less for gas this year. The national average for gas prices is $3.15 per gallon, which is 73 cents less than the peak price of $3.88 this year and 14 cents less than in 2022.

Sunday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 28 are predicted to be the busiest days for motor vehicle travel. INRIX, a travel data company, said Saturday, Dec. 30 will also be a busy traffic day compared to a normal Saturday. AAA said the best times to drive to your holiday destination are before noon or after 7 p.m. to avoid the heaviest traffic hours.

The New York State Thruway is reconstructing its rest stops throughout the state. 11 are completed, but the following 12 rest stops are still under construction, so be sure to plan food and bathroom breaks accordingly: Sloatsburg, Ramapo, Ulster, Malden, Guilderland, Pattersonville, Oneida, Warners, Port Byron, Scottsville, Ontario, Angola.

In the skies

AAA said this year may be the busiest year on record for airports. 7.5 million air travelers are expected during the 10-day holiday travel period, which surpassed 2019's record of 7.3 million passengers.

The service said average holiday ticket prices around this time are lower than in 2022, at around $400. Forbes said the price of a ticket is down about 12%, or $52. However, prices are still higher than in 2019 by about 29%.

Alternative travel options

Cruises, buses and trains are continuing their rise in popularity as transportation options. AAA said around 4 million Americans will use a bus, train or boat to travel in 2023, compared to 3.66 million in 2022.

These modes of transportation are cheaper in the U.S., with domestic cruise prices down 12% at an average of $1,507. By contrast, overseas cruises will cost around $2,902, which is 24% more than in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Winter holiday NY travel 2023: Best times to drive, other tips