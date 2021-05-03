Travel Restrictions From COVID Epicenter India Came ‘Weeks’ Too Late

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Bixby
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Getty
Getty

A cataclysmic rise in COVID-19 cases on the Indian subcontinent was allowed to spread for too long before the Biden administration issued restrictions on travel, public health experts warn, a decision that could make thwarting potentially vaccine-resistant variants of the disease even more difficult just as America crosses a major milestone in vaccinations.

“Travel restrictions should have been imposed much earlier,” Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law and director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, told The Daily Beast. “We have known for some time of the crisis in India—including worrying variants.”

The Biden administration announced on Friday that the United States would restrict travel from India “immediately” in order to stem the potential spread of “multiple variants circulating in India,” a White House official told The Daily Beast, noting that the directive came on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and would take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

But the call came weeks into an outbreak that has spun rapidly out of control in India, with hundreds of thousands of daily infections and an official death toll from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus that is estimated to be as little as one-tenth the actual number. At least two American consular employees have died in the outbreak, leading the State Department to authorize the voluntary departure of family members of embassy personnel last week.

Deadly India COVID-19 Outbreak Hits U.S. Diplomatic Mission, Killing Two

But that decision, made “out of an abundance of caution,” according to department spokesperson Ned Price in a briefing on Thursday, came days before the U.S. government issued any guidance on protocol for travel into and out of India.

“Commercial travel continues, commercial flights continue to take off and land in India,” Price said Thursday. “When it comes to any travel restrictions, as you know, that is something that is determined in close coordination and under the advice of public health professionals at CDC and HHS.”

But neither the State Department nor the CDC released any information to travelers or American citizens abroad about possible quarantine rules for those returning from India, despite increasing concerns that the country’s high infection rate could give rise to variants that may be able to dodge vaccines that have returned a small sense of normalcy in the United States.

Asked ahead of the Biden administration’s announcement on Friday about the possibility of restrictions on travel or quarantines for those returning from India, the government departments and agencies tasked with doing so instead played a game of informational hot potato. The State Department deferred to the CDC, which in turn suggested speaking to the White House. The White House subsequently declined to speak on the record, citing its reliance on guidance from the CDC.

Restrictions on travel into the United States from India were eventually announced on Friday afternoon, with carve-outs for American citizens, lawful permanent residents, and “other exempted individuals,” according to an administration official. All international travelers into the U.S. from India, as from other countries, are required to test negative for the virus both before travel and upon arrival, and to quarantine if not vaccinated.

Included in those exempted individuals: humanitarian workers and public health officials, who have been deployed by the United Stated and non-governmental organizations to address the growing crisis. The United States will also continue to provide India with emergency supplies to fight the virus, including millions of unused doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, much-needed oxygen, personal protective equipment, and therapeutics.

India, despite being one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vaccines, has fallen far behind in deploying doses of the vaccine to its billion-person population, due in part to vaccine hesitancy and in part to the exportation of millions of doses to the West before that hesitancy largely evaporated.

“It’s been clear for more than a month that India is the epicenter of the pandemic,” said Dr. Arnold Monto, a professor of epidemiology and global health at the University of Michigan. “These restrictions should have been in effect weeks ago.”

Gostin said the delay in issuing guidance, as well as the four-day break in between the announcement of the restrictions and their implementation, made him concerned that the government was falling behind in the race to keep India’s variants from gaining a foothold in the United States, where half of adults have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The lack of clarity on potential quarantine for those following the guidance by returning home, too, is a source of frustration for public health experts.

“I do have concerns,” Gostin said. “Announcing the travel restrictions in advance will mean that many more passengers from India will arrive before then, some carrying dangerous variants into the U.S. Also, there are no clear rules for U.S. citizens who are just as likely to spread variants when they arrive home.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • COVID deaths and cases surge in new peak worldwide

    The coronavirus continues to devastate many countries worldwide, especially in India, where hospitals are at capacity and are facing an oxygen shortage. Elizabeth Palmer reports.

  • 6 people shot in span of 6 hours in Brooklyn

    Police are searching for suspects after six people were shot over a span of six hours in a violent night in Brooklyn.

  • COVID-19 shrouds low-friction session; DeSantis is big winner; Charlie Crist mounts comeback

    It’s Monday, May 3, and it’s over. The 2021 legislative session is behind us, and you’re not going to find too many denizens of the Florida Capitol who are going to suggest that’s a bad thing. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    India's COVID-19 situation remains dire. North Korea issued a warning to the U.S. after President Biden's hostile stance. It's the weekend's news.

  • How Biden’s firm line with Republicans draws on lesson of Obama’s mistakes

    The president has sought bipartisan support but not at the cost of delay and dilution of his bold policies Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. Photograph: Melina Mara/AP Joe Biden started his presidential campaign with promises to be a unifying force in Washington who would help lawmakers come together to achieve bipartisan reform. But over his first 100 days in office, Biden’s message to Republicans in Congress has been closer to this: get on board or get out of my way. This willingness to go it alone if necessary appears to be a hard-won lesson from the early years of Barack Obama’s presidency, when Democrats negotiated with Republicans on major bills only to have them vote against the final proposals. It has also prompted some – especially on the left of the Democratic party – to make early comparisons between Biden and Obama that favor the current president as a more dynamic, determined and ruthless political force for progressive change than his old boss. Just three months into his presidency, Biden has already signed the $1.9tn coronavirus relief package, which did not attract a single Republican vote in Congress. Delivering his first presidential address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, Biden signaled he was willing to take a similar approach to infrastructure if necessary. “I’d like to meet with those who have ideas that are different,” the president said of his infrastructure plan. “I welcome those ideas. But the rest of the world is not waiting for us. I just want to be clear: from my perspective, doing nothing is not an option.” Even though he has much smaller majorities in Congress than Obama did in 2009, Biden has decided to take a much more audacious approach. The Biden strategy centers on acting boldly and quickly to advance his legislative agenda. And if he has to abandon bipartisanship along the way, so be it. The numbers behind Biden’s proposals tell the story of this daring strategy. While the 2009 stimulus bill that Obama signed into law amid the financial crisis cost about $787bn, Biden’s coronavirus relief bill came in at $1.9tn. The president’s two infrastructure proposals, the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan, would cost a collective $4tn. The size and scope of these policies have signaled that Democrats are intent on learning from the Obama-era stimulus bill talks, when Republicans successfully negotiated to get many provisions taken out of the final legislation. Democrats have blamed the watered-down legislation for their massive losses in the 2010 midterms. “I don’t just blame Obama. I could blame all of us – everybody,” the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, recently told writer Anand Giridharadas. Schumer said Democrats had made two crucial errors in allowing Republicans to “dilute” the stimulus bill and drag out negotiations over the Affordable Care Act. “We’re not going to make either of those mistakes,” Schumer said. Joe Biden, right, with the Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, left, and Chuck Schumer Photograph: Reuters Republicans are taking notice of Democrats’ new no-nonsense approach. In his response to Biden’s address on Wednesday, the Republican senator Tim Scott accused the president of further dividing the country by passing major legislation without bipartisan support in Congress. “President Biden promised you a specific kind of leadership. He promised to unite a nation, to lower the temperature, to govern for all Americans, no matter how we voted,” Scott said. “But three months in, the actions of the president and his party are pulling us further apart.” Biden and his team have insisted their proposals are bipartisan, pointing to surveys showing the coronavirus relief package enjoys the support of a broad majority of Americans, including many Republicans. They accuse Republican lawmakers of being out of touch with the needs of their constituents. “The biggest game-changer this White House has made to the policy debate is redefining bipartisanship to mean among the public and not among DC politicians,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. Green and other progressive strategists expressed hope that these widely popular policies will pay dividends in next year’s midterms, allowing Democrats to avoid their disastrous showing in 2010. “There are two huge regrets of the Obama administration,” said Reed Hundt, a member of Obama’s transition team and the author of A Crisis Wasted: Barack Obama’s Defining Decisions. “We didn’t spend enough to get the economy to be fully recovered by 2010, and we disastrously lost the House,” Hundt said. “And regret number two is we never made up for it over eight years.” Aimee Allison, the founder of She the People, said the 2009 stimulus negotiations demonstrated the potential danger of prioritizing bipartisanship over progressive change. “It’s a lesson learned because, if you don’t push far enough on a major issue everyone cares about, then the compromise working with Republicans ends up being something that doesn’t satisfy the base,” Allison said. But Allison also made a point to emphasize that Biden is operating under much different circumstances than Obama was when he became president. Most notably, Biden arrived in office on the heels of Donald Trump, who made hardly any attempts to win over Democrats in Congress. “It’s really, really different times. We didn’t have the experience of a Trump,” Allison said of Obama’s early presidency. “There wasn’t quite that sense of urgency, whereas I think now there’s that expectation we got to get things done, and we need to get them done this year.” Obama also faced the unique challenge of being a barrier-breaker as the first African American president. Obama has acknowledged that the hurdles he faced in making history affected his ability to negotiate with Republicans, such as the Senate leader, Mitch McConnell, and even affected his choice of Biden as his vice-president. President Barack Obama walks down the center aisle greeting members of Congress on his way to deliver his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington on 27 January 2010. Photograph: Tim Sloan/Associated Press Obama writes in his memoir, A Promised Land, “One of the reasons I’d chosen Joe to act as an intermediary – in addition to his Senate experience and legislative acumen – was my awareness that in McConnell’s mind, negotiations with the vice-president didn’t inflame the Republican base in quite the same way that any appearance of cooperation with (Black, Muslim socialist) Obama was bound to do.” Over his first 100 days in office, Biden seems to have used his image as the centrist “Uncle Joe” to his advantage – something that Obama obviously could not do. “There’s probably a large range of things that, had the exact policies been proposed by a President Bernie Sanders, they would face a lot more obstacles,” Green said. But he was quick to add, “There’s also a range of things that Biden will not propose that a more progressive president would have proposed.” John Paul Mejia, a spokesperson for the climate group Sunrise Movement, echoed that point, saying Biden still had a lot of work to do to meet the demands of the progressive coalition that helped put him in office. “While there is some sigh of relief for the president accomplishing or beginning to accomplish some popular demands, that’s really the floor that we’re examining right now,” Mejia said. “In order to truly deliver to the fullest extent of the crises that we face right now, we need a lot more.” On infrastructure specifically, Mejia said Biden should aim to spend much more money to combat climate change and build a green economy. While the president’s American Jobs Plan calls for $2.3tn in spending over eight years, Mejia and other progressives, including congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, say the US should be looking to invest $10tn over 10 years. Ocasio-Cortez has applauded Biden’s legislative approach so far, but she has also emphasized that the president – and Americans in general – should not forget the activists who pushed him on major policy and helped make these bold proposals possible. “Not enough credit is given to the countless activists, organizers and advocates whose relentless work is why we are even hearing anything about universal childcare, white supremacy as terrorism, labor and living wages tonight,” Ocasio-Cortez said after Biden’s speech on Wednesday. “Yet we cannot stop until it’s done. Keep going.”

  • Friends mourn South Meck High grad among 5 killed in NC standoff. ‘Gem of a guy.’

    “He’s just one of a kind,” a former colleague says of George Ligon. “It’s a terrible loss for that community.”

  • Second Opinion: Want to prevent the next COVID-19? We'll need a more powerful World Health Organization

    Even before the health crisis, it was clear the WHO needed reform if it was to going to achieve the required level of cooperation needed to control pandemics.

  • Use-of-force cases prompt state debates over officer records

    Lawmakers in more than 20 states have considered bills this year to make the disciplinary records of police officers public or to share them with other agencies, a push that comes amid high-profile deaths at the hands of law enforcement. Supporters of greater transparency say it could help improve police accountability, build trust with the community and prevent officers with disciplinary problems who leave one department from being hired by another. Another eight have discussed making the records accessible to other law enforcement agencies.

  • Vaccinated faithful throng Jerusalem church for Holy Fire

    Hundreds of Christian worshippers made use of Israel’s easing of coronavirus restrictions Saturday, packing a Jerusalem church revered as the site of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection for an ancient fire ceremony a day before Orthodox Easter. The faithful gathered at The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, waiting for clergymen to emerge with the Holy Fire from the Edicule, a chamber built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was buried and rose from the dead after being crucified. As bells rang and the top clerics from different Orthodox denominations appeared, the worshippers scrambled to light their candles and pass the fire on.

  • Hospitalizations rise 135% in Kansas City facility, with young people driving spike

    Missouri hospitals are reeling from an influx of COVID-19 patients and the surge has prompted one hospital to open up a second intensive care unit. COVID-19 hospitalizations have soared 135% at Saint Luke’s Health System in Kansas City over two weeks and the hospital is currently treating 40 patients, according to local ABC affiliate KMBC. The University of Kansas Health System had to open a second COVID-19 ICU with the rise of patients.

  • Malaysia reports first case of Indian COVID-19 variant

    Malaysia has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, Health Minister Adham Baba said on Sunday, days after imposing a ban on flights from India. The variant, named B.1.617, was detected in an Indian national screened at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, he said. The World Health Organisation has described it as a "variant of interest", suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.

  • Column: Biden never declared war on meat, but Republicans didn't let truth ruin a good attack

    Without a coherent set of policy goals, many in the GOP are relying heavily on the Trumpian strategy of ridiculing the opposition.

  • CDC guidelines on wearing masks after vaccination could affect communities of color, experts say. Here's how

    While the science supports the agency’s new guidelines, experts say easing mask restrictions may imply that everyone has equal access to vaccines.

  • Texas special election: Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey advance to runoff for House seat, NBC News projects

    It's the first hotly contested special election of President Joe Biden's term, with Wright running to fill her late husband's North Texas seat.

  • Anger in 'God-fearing Christian village' after erotic novel is left in community book exchange

    Villagers have been left hot and bothered after x-rated books were found in a library box.

  • Uber, Pfizer, PayPal, T-Mobile, ViacomCBS, General Motors, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    It’s a busy week of first-quarter earnings reports with CVS, Pfizer, T-Mobile, Booking, General Motors, Uber, PayPal, Square, and ViacomCBS among 130 S&P 500 firms reporting.

  • Exclusive: DNC raises $15.4 million online during President Biden's first 100 days

    The Democratic National Committee raised $15.4 million online during President Biden's first 100 days, beating its fundraising during either President Obama or President Trump's first 100 days, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The haul suggests the Democrats' stellar small-dollar numbers last year weren't solely dependent on opposition to Trump, as many in the party feared. The average donation was $23.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.During the start of Barack Obama's first term, the party raised $427,000; when Donald Trump kicked off his lone term, the DNC raised $4.7 million. Between the lines: Two of the DNC’s top 10 fundraising days came last week when Biden gave his address to a joint session of Congress and when he campaigned in Georgia.During the president's nationally televised speech on Wednesday, the DNC raised six times more online from 8pm to 12am ET than it did the previous night. It also brought in contributions from all 50 states. "Organic online contributions were up over 700% from the previous day before the speech," a DNC spokesperson told Axios.The other side: The Republican National Committee also posted huge grassroots fundraising numbers during the first quarter of this year.It raised nearly $22 million from contributions of under $200 from January to the end of March, according to its filings with the Federal Election Commission.It's not clear how much of that haul came online or exactly what portion came in after Biden took office. But it shows how substantial small-dollar fundraising has been for both parties.The big picture: The DNC saw a 60% increase in the number of donors who gave in the first 100 days of Biden's presidency, compared to the first 100 days of Trump's.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Biden Administration continues the White House's long history of personalizing everything, from pens to cookies to shovels

    Leadership in Washington flips from red to blue every so often, but one thing always seems to remain the same: a dedication to personalization.

  • Facebook and Instagram use iOS notices to sell you on app tracking

    Facebook and Instagram now give iOS 14.5 users notices telling them that app tracking helps keep the apps free.

  • McConnell issues letter to remove ‘1619 Project’ from federal grant programs

    A group of politicians led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona requesting that the 1619 Project be removed from education resources eligible for federal grant programs. The letter, signed by McConnell and 38 other Republican senators, said the coronavirus pandemic damaged the United States school systems and it is now time to “strengthen the teaching of civics and American history in our schools.”