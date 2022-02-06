Travel rush hits China as biggest holiday ends

Reuters

Israel said on Sunday that it could halt Israeli airlines' flights to Dubai in the next few days due to a dispute over security arrangements, but is looking at rerouting them to Abu Dhabi instead. An Israeli official said current security arrangements for three Israeli airlines that fly into Dubai International Airport - El Al, Israir and Arkia - were due to expire on Tuesday, leaving negotiators 48 hours to find a solution. Direct flights from Israel to the United Arab Emirates began after the two countries' formalised ties in 2020.