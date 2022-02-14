Travel shares plunge as Ukraine invasion fears hit stock markets

Russell Hotten - BBC News
·2 min read
British Airways Boeing 747 landing at its home base London Heathrow Airport, England.
Shares in IAG, owner of British Airways and Iberia, fell as much as 8%.

Europe's main stock markets sank on Monday on rising tensions over Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's border.

In early afternoon trading, the FTSE 100 of leading companies pared earlier steep losses but was still 1.6% lower, while markets in Paris and Frankfurt were more than 2% down.

Shares linked to travel and tourism - BA owner IAG, Wizz, Tui and cruise firm Carnival - fell between 6% and 9%.

London-listed Russian mining company Evraz was hardest hit, falling 30%.

The losses in Europe followed steep falls on stock markets in Asia.

Oil initially rose sharply with Brent crude topping $95 (£70) per barrel, stoking fresh inflationary worries, although the price has eased back slightly.

With oil demand high as global economies emerge from lockdown, there are fears a war or severe sanctions on Russia will cut supplies, sending the price above $100 a barrel, something not seen since 2014.

Inflation

"Just as the storm of Covid appeared to be receding, the growing expectation of an invasion of Ukraine is the fresh threat now unnerving investors, with confidence plunging in many parts of the world," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.

She added: "With worries that inflation is already running far too hot, the possibility Russia troops could move across the border has led to another surge in the oil price. Energy markets are clearly on edge and if supplies are threatened there is a risk oil will shoot up even higher."

Analysts at Capital Economics estimate war or sanctions could add two percentage points to inflation in Europe, forcing central banks to lift interest rates faster and further.

"Over the longer term, whether Russia ends up invading or not, this geopolitical flare-up is likely to speed up the process of Russia's decoupling from the West," Capital Economics said in a research note.

Moscow has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border but denies any intent to invade.

Despite this, more than a dozen countries have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine, with the US saying Moscow could begin an attack "at any time".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury yields edge higher as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine tensions

    U.S. Treasury yields bounced higher Monday after Russia’s foreign minister suggested that talks over Ukraine with the U.S. and its allies should continue, soothing fears of an imminent invasion of the country by Russian troops. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 1.975% (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) compared with 1.951% at 3 p.m. Eastern on Friday. The yield on Friday fell 7.7 basis points, for the largest one-day decline since Jan. 21.

  • 'Real parallel': Putin is acting like Hitler in the 1930s, Labour MP warns

    Chris Bryant compared the current situation in Ukraine with that of Hitler's Nazi Germany.

  • Stocks Waver With Two-Year Bond Yield Near 1.6%: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fluctuated after Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard’s hawkish remarks, with traders also monitoring the latest developments in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Waver With Two-Year Bond Yield Near 1.6%: Markets WrapBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young Super-Rich

  • Brittany Bowe's unselfish act leads to U.S. winning a speedskating gold

    Erin Jackson's win in the women's 500 in speedskating initially started when teammate Brittany Bowe volunteered to give her starting spot in the Olympics to Jackson.

  • US warns Russian invasion in Ukraine could happen any time

    U.S. intelligence shows Russia has strategically built up and moved its forces on the Ukrainian border to a point where an invasion could be imminent.

  • Volatile oil markets eye Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Oil prices Monday morning have slipped off seven-year highs reached earlier in the session as markets brace for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine that would likely send prices soaring above $100 per barrel.Why it matters: The potential invasion — which U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says could happen "any day" — is putting upward pressure on already-high prices amid the demand recovery from COVID and tight supply. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • Record job-switching rates are pushing U.S. inflation higher, Chicago Fed study finds

    The unprecedented level of job switching seen last year as the U.S. labor market rebounded from the pandemic gave workers more leverage to ask for better pay and played a role in pushing inflation to its highest level in decades, a new study suggests. An increase in the share of people who searched for jobs while they were employed helped boost inflation by about 1 percentage point throughout much of last year, according to a paper released on Monday by the Chicago Federal Reserve. "Workers' propensity to search for another job is an important driver of inflation," said Leonardo Melosi, a senior economist for the Chicago Fed and a co-author of the report.

  • Technology is revolutionizing how intelligence is gathered and analyzed – and opening a window onto Russian military activity around Ukraine

    Commercial satellite companies provide views once reserved for governments, like this image of a Russian military training facility in Crimea. Satellite image (c) 2021 Maxar Technologies via Getty ImagesThe U.S. has been warning for weeks about the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine, and threatening retaliation if it does. Just eight years after Russia’s incursion into eastern Ukraine and invasion of Crimea, Russian forces are once again mobilizing along Ukraine’s borders. As the U.S. and ot

  • Petrol prices: Are we paying too much at the pump?

    Fuel retailers face calls to reduce prices, as the cost of living rises

  • Hilary Knight breaking US women's hockey records in Beijing. What makes her great?

    Hilary Knight has been the face of the U.S. women's hockey program for years. Her goal, she says, is growing the game – and winning a second gold.

  • Indianapolis looks to mass transit project to spur development in low-income area

    City officials in Indianapolis hope a new bus line targeting the needs of low-income residents will be the catalyst that transforms an underinvested corridor

  • No lean patch for Kohli, insists India batting coach

    India's batting coach played down concerns Monday about the recent poor batting form of Virat Kohli, saying he was on the brink of scoring some "big runs".

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says 'we could do more in Congress and should' to stop Russia

    Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Congress should be sending a stronger signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin as fears of an imminent invasion of Ukraine persist. On "This Week," anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Graham on Sunday whether he is convinced Putin will invade the neighboring Baltic state. "No, I'm not, but I'm convinced that we could do more in Congress and should," Graham answered.

  • Oil hits fresh 7-year high as it hovers near $100

    Mounting fears that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is 'imminent' sent oil prices to their highest in more than seven years.

  • US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl

    The U.S. government has suspended imports of Mexican avocados, after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat

  • Philip Morris Shrugs Off U.S. IQOS Import Ban as Sales Soar Elsewhere

    Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) suffered no ill effect from the import ban on its heated tobacco device IQOS into the U.S., as the cigarette giant's fourth-quarter results showed revenue and profits both beating expectations. IQOS sales hit record levels elsewhere around the world, and traditional cigarette sales stabilized on easing of COVID-19 restrictions, leading Philip Morris to offer guidance well ahead of Wall Street forecasts. The cigarette company continues to maintain its commitment to a smoke-free future where electronic cigarettes like IQOS are the primary source for nicotine delivery.

  • Beto O’Rourke slams culture wars in run for Texas governor: 'I know democracy is under attack'

    Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is canvassing the Lone Star State by visiting 20 cities in 12 days, looking to drum up excitement ahead of next month's primaries, in which he faces an uphill battle to unseat Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Yahoo News connected with O'Rourke and attendees at the Waco and Austin rally stop to understand what's at stake in the race.

  • Olympics-Valieva's entourage under investigation by World Anti-Doping Agency

    The world's top anti-doping authority will investigate the entourage of 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva who tested positive for a banned drug, plunging her into a doping scandal at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Valieva, whose Olympic future will be decided after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing that started at 8:30 p.m. Beijing time (1230 GMT), effortlessly completed a clean run-through of her short programme in practice on Sunday. Watching from the sidelines were her three coaches, Eteri Tutberidze, Sergei Dudakov and Daniil Gleikhengauz, as well as the team doctor Filipp Shvetsky and a physiotherapist.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Want $1,400 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $25,000 in Either of These High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend investing doesn't always excite everyone, but it's a great way to create a nice stream of passive income that can help you get rich slowly. It's also helpful to have some nice dividend-yielding stocks during some of the market volatility we've been experiencing over the past few months. New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) is a large regional bank with nearly $60 billion in assets.