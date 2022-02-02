TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION CALLS FOR END OF PRE-DEPARTURE COVID-19 TESTING FOR INBOUND VACCINATED TRAVELERS

Joins the World Health Organization (WHO) in Calling for Relaxation of Travel Restrictions

Washington, DC --News Direct-- Travel Tech

The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech), the voice of the travel technology industry, called for eliminating the testing requirement for US-bound vaccinated travelers based on data and science.

On January 19, 2022, The World Health Organization recommended the following to state parties:

“Lift or ease international traffic bans as they do not provide added value and continue to contribute to the economic and social stress experienced by States Parties. The failure of travel restrictions introduced after the detection and reporting of Omicron variant to limit international spread of Omicron demonstrates the ineffectiveness of such measures over time.”

Steve Shur, President of Travel Tech, issued the following statement suggesting rebuilding the global travel and tourism sector by taking a risk-based, data-driven, long-term approach to the endemic:

“Travel Tech’s members who maintain the transparent and competitive marketplace for travel, urge the US Government to act on behalf of travel consumers globally, who desperately want to get back to seeing family and friends, business travel and exploring the wonders of the world.

With the recently announced WHO recommendations, Travel Tech fully supports revising US international travel restrictions that are aligned with prevailing data driven methodologies while calculating potential risks. Travel Tech urges the US government to eliminate the 24-hour pre-departure testing requirement for vaccinated inbound passengers.

Governments around the globe continue implementing and revising a wide variety of vaccination, testing, and quarantine requirements. These measures failed to prevent the spread of Covid. Restrictions slowed the recovery of our collective economies and the travel and tourism industry overall. Reconsideration of these policies is overdue. The UK, Italy, Denmark, and others are leading by relaxing travel restrictions. The US can’t afford to wait any longer.”

Story continues

###

About Travel Tech

The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech) is the voice of the travel technology industry, advocating for public policy that promotes transparency and competition in the marketplace to encourage innovation and preserve consumer choice. Travel Tech represents the leading innovators in travel technology, including global distribution systems, online travel agencies and metasearch companies, travel management companies, and short-term rental platforms.

To schedule an interview with a Travel Tech spokesperson, contact Dan Rene of kglobal at 202-329-8357 or daniel.rene@kglobal.com.

Please visit https://www.traveltech.org.

Contact Details

kglobal

Dan Rene

+1 202-329-8357

daniel.rene@kglobal.com

Company Website

https://www.traveltech.org.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/travel-technology-association-calls-for-end-of-pre-departure-covid-19-testing-for-inbound-vaccinated-travelers-400922217