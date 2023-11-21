Here’s how to travel with Thanksgiving food, according to TSA

The TSA has released guidelines for passengers wanting to travel with Thanksgiving food.

Most foods can be carried through a TSA checkpoint, but some items will need to be transported in checked baggage.

The TSA says if it’s a solid item, it can go through a checkpoint.

Anything that’s larger than 3.4 ounces or that can be spilled, sprayed, spreaded, pumped or poured should go in a checked bag.

Food items can require additional screening, so it’s best to pack them in an easily accessible location.

If you aren’t sure about what to bring, download the TSA app and use the “What can I bring?” feature.

