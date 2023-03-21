Travel trailer blaze in Salisbury being investigated as arson

Investigators are treating an early Tuesday blaze of a travel trailer in Salisbury as a case of arson.

The fire started at about 12:03 a.m. at a residence on Miami Avenue at which a 25-foot travel trailer, owned by Jimmy Smullen, caused $10,000 in structural loss with an additional $500 in personal contents. A neighbor was the one who reported the incident.

After 20 firefighters contained the flames, investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal ruled the incident a case of arson. No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this fire to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at their Salisbury Office at 410-713-3780. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police. Callers can remain anonymous.

