A travel trailer maker founded by a former NASA architect has unveiled a 2021 line of overland RV trailers starting at $24,950

Brittany Chang
TAXA_2021 Mantis Overland Top_Side
The 2021 Mantis Overland. TAXA Outdoors

  • Travel trailer maker Taxa Outdoors has unveiled its 2021 line of overlanding trailers, which consists of an updated model and two trailers that previously weren't offered as overlanders.

  • The 2021 overland lineup now includes the new $49,950 Mantis Overland, updated $38,950 Cricket Overland, and new $24,950 TigerMoth Overland.

  • The Taxa team made the 2021 overlanding trailers more family friendly as per customer demands.

  • According to Taxa Outdoors CEO Garrett Finney and president Divya Brown in an email interview with Business Insider, Taxa Outdoors currently has a six-month backlog, and shipments are up 30% annually.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Taxa Outdoors has added two models and upgraded a previous one for its 2021 line of overlanding trailers as road travel continues to remain popular during the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies that specialize in creating products that enable road travel - such as rental companies and camper van and RV makers - have generally seen extraordinary growth during the coronavirus pandemic as people continue to look for ways to get outdoors while still staying socially distanced. 

Taxa Outdoors, a lightweight travel trailer maker, doesn't deviate from this trend.

"Shipments are up 30% annually and the backlog is six months right now, which is a 100% increase year-over-year," Taxa Outdoors CEO Garrett Finney and president Divya Brown told Business Insider in an email interview.

Read more: How the coronavirus pandemic will permanently change the transportation industry, according to 23 industry leaders

According to Finney and Brown, so far, every trailer that has left Taxa's production line since the start of the pandemic has already been pre-sold.

Now, the company is rolling out more models under its overlanding travel trailer line. Of the three family-friendly 2021 models, one is an updated overlander, and two were previously only offered as non-overlanders

"Our design team is always listening to consumers and customers and thinking of ways to solve their problems," Finney and Brown wrote. "The 2021 editions definitely had the end customer's desires for a more family-friendly habitat as the focus."

Keep scrolling to see what's new:

The two new overland editions - the TigerMoth and the Mantis - and the updated Cricket Overland have equipment that allows the trailers to operate in more isolated places, according to Taxa.

Cricket Overland Edition Exterior 1
The 2021 Cricket Overland. TAXA Outdoors

This equipment includes an off-road capable hitch that can rotate 360 degrees, an upgraded suspension with a four-inch lift, all-terrain tires, and a 16-gallon trash can.

TAXA_Mantis_Overland_2021
The 2021 Mantis Overland. TAXA Outdoors

The $49,950 2021 Mantis Overland is an upgrade from the 2020 Mantis, pictured below, which is currently one of Taxa's most popular builds, according to Finney and Brown.

2020 TAXA Mantis.
2020 TAXA Mantis. TAXA Outdoors

The new Mantis overland upgrades include an improved air conditioning unit, an updated kitchen, and more robust storage systems.

2021 Mantis Redesigned Kitchen
The kitchen of the 2021 Mantis Overland. TAXA Outdoors

The kitchen specifically has a sink, a two-burner stovetop, a more durable backsplash, a cooler with a 12-volt outlet, shelves, and a "storage tower" made of milk crates and bungee cords.

2021 Mantis Redesigned Kitchen
The kitchen of the 2021 Mantis Overland. TAXA Outdoors

The new edition also puts the electric and plumbing systems in a centralized location for easier access.

2021 Mantis Tent Side Windows
The 2021 Mantis Overland side windows. TAXA Outdoors

For overnight travelers, the Mantis Overland's dinette can be converted into a bed, and the couch can turn into a bunk bed, creating sleeping spaces for a family of four with an optional rooftop.

TAXA_2021 Mantis Overland Top_Side
The 2021 Mantis Overland. TAXA Outdoors

There's also a bathroom with a toilet and shower, a furnace, and enough room to hang a hammock inside.

TAXA_2021 Mantis Overland Top_Side
The 2021 Mantis Overland. TAXA Outdoors

Moving on, the new $38,950 Cricket Overland edition, which has a design inspired by NASA, now has an increased 14.5-inch ground clearance. For context, TAXA Outdoor's founder and CEO Garrett Finney was formerly an architect at NASA's Habitability Design Center.

Cricket Overland Edition Exterior 2021
The 2021 Cricket Overland. TAXA Outdoors

Source: Taxa Outdoors

The trailer can accommodate two adults and two children with a full bed and two sleeping berths.

2021 Cricket Interior
The interior of the 2021 Cricket Overland. TAXA Outdoors

Like the Mantis, the Cricket overland has plumbing and electric systems in a centralized location, upgraded storage systems including Taxa's storage tower ...

2021 Cricket Interior
The interior of the 2021 Cricket Overland. TAXA Outdoors

... and a redesigned kitchen with the durable backsplash, a sink, a two-burner stovetop, and laminate countertops.

Cricket Overland Edition Exterior 2
The 2021 Cricket Overland. TAXA Outdoors

The new model also has an extra window for a total of 10 with the roof popped up, roof rack load bars, a portable toilet, and the company's soft goods package, which includes an awning, screen door, and shower tent.

2021 Mantis Tent Side Windows
The 2021 Mantis Overland side windows. TAXA Outdoors

Finally, the least expensive of the three 2021 overlanders is the $24,950 TigerMoth Overland. The new model comes with four windows - an upgrade from three in the previous non-overland editions - and an optional air conditioning unit.

2021 TigerMoth Interior from Back Door
The interior of the 2021 TigerMoth Overland. TAXA Outdoors

The new TigerMoth Overland also has roof rack load bars, a tongue tool box compartment, a five-pound propane tank, and an awning with mosquito nets and screen doors.

TAXA TigerMoth Overland Edition Exterior
The 2021 TigerMoth Overland. TAXA Outdoors

For meals on the road, the TigerMoth has a pull-out 5.5-square foot kitchen with storage and a two-burner stovetop. And when it's time for bed, the living space can convert into a full bed.

2021 TigerMoth Interior from Back Door
The interior of the 2021 TigerMoth Overland. TAXA Outdoors

In total, the TigerMoth Overland, which can sleep up to three people with an optional roof tent, can stay off-grid for seven days using its solar, electrical, and water systems, according to Taxa.

TAXA TigerMoth Overland Edition Exterior
The 2021 TigerMoth Overland. TAXA Outdoors

Source: Taxa Outdoors

"We believe the overlanding editions are a huge growth segment for the market," Finney and Brown wrote. "With the ability to now work remotely and take school on the road, it gives people more time to explore and go further off grid which is what Taxa encourages."

2021 TigerMoth Interior Coffee
The interior of the 2021 TigerMoth Overland. TAXA Outdoors

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • AOC calls Amazon jobs a 'scam' because more than 4,000 of its employees are on food stamps

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said many Amazon logistics roles provide no financial security because thousands of workers are on food stamps.

  • In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has spent years dodging legal and public relations blows that might have knocked others out of politics. The Republican has so far proven too wily for political opponents and prosecutors, winning reelection and rising to national prominence as a conservative crusader even while under felony indictment. Paxton has not been charged with a crime in the months since eight senior officials in the attorney general's office reported him to the FBI for bribery, abuse of office and other offenses allegedly committed in helping a wealthy donor trying to fend off his own federal investigation.

  • Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

    Stephen Colbert traveled to Delaware to interview President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden for Thursday's Late Show, and he started by asking what President Biden is "going to put into the world?" Biden noted that America is sharply divided, but said "I think the nation -- and I don't think I'm kidding myself, I got criticized from the beginning for saying this -- I think the nation's looking for us to be united, much more united. We don't have to have this. Politics has become so, sort of, dirty and vicious and personal and mean and clenched fist instead of an open hand. And I think people are looking for us to come together."Colbert asked Biden if he takes it personally that so many Republicans "haven't acknowledged your win," and Biden said no. "Look, they're in a tough spot," he said. "A number of them sent messages to me four weeks ago: 'Give me time, Joe. Give me some time.' It's fine by me, it's fine by me. We won! We won Georgia three times."Colbert pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who, he noted, has said some really nice things about Biden. "Do you think you guys can patch it up and work together?" he asked. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment, because I was a personal friend of his." Biden said. "But look, I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. I think we can get things done. And I think once this president is no longer in office, I think you're going to see his impact on the body politic fade, and a lot of these Republicans are going to feel they've got much more room to run and cooperate.""Is there anything about your predecessor, the current president, that you could thank him for sincerely?" Colbert asked. Biden found one thing.Colbert showed a clip of his first sit-down with Biden, from The Colbert Report, in the opening segment. But the most famous interview he did with Biden was in 2015, when they bonded over loss and grief. Biden brought that up when Colbert asked him about the role a president can play in helping the U.S. process and mourn the loss of 300,000-plus people to COVID-19. Watch that, plus Biden talking about his congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis and being the second Catholic president, below. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump's ultimate self-own Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago

  • Donald Trump plans to shut two remaining US consulates in Russia

    The Trump administration has notified Congress that it intends to shut the last two remaining US consulates in Russia. The State Department told lawmakers last week that it would permanently close the consulate in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and temporarily suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg, just east of the Ural Mountains. The notice was sent to Congress on December 10 but received little attention at the time. That was three days before it was made public that Russian was suspected of a hack into US government and private computer systems that has raised grave cybersecurity fears. It comes as Mr Trump has been urged to condemn Russia's apparent involvement in the massive cyberattack, which is believed to have gone undetected for nine months. Last night, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, said: “The news of the significant and far-reaching cyber-attacks targeting United States government agencies and corporations is further disturbing evidence that malign actors, including Russia, remain intent on undermining our national security and democracy. “Sadly and alarmingly, the Trump Administration has for four years turned a blind eye to Putin’s attacks on our American democracy, including his ongoing efforts to attack our election systems and undermine faith in our democratic institutions. “The era of impunity for our adversaries’ assault on our democracy is over.”

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • Ex-governor of cartel-ravaged Mexican state gunned down in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The former governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in a restaurant bathroom in the beach town of Puerto Vallarta, one of the most high profile political killings since Mexico embarked on its "War on Drugs" in 2006. Jalisco state officials said Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump's ultimate self-own Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago

  • Biden may time confirmation votes to protect House majority

    President-elect Joe Biden’s decision to tap several House Democrats for administrative positions is putting Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a politically tough spot, having chiseled away at the party’s already slimming majority and leaving her potentially without enough votes to pass his legislative agenda. Democrats already were heading into the new Congress with a razor-thin margin over Republicans. Pelosi will start the Biden era with a narrow majority, 222-211, with a few races still undecided.

  • 'No need for bodyguards or flak jackets': Mosul's new governor says Iraqi city is open for business

    From the bombproof windows of his governor’s office in Mosul, Najim al-Jabouri looks at out at one of the toughest urban renewal challenges in the world. Half the city was destroyed during the battle to reclaim it from Isis three years ago, and much of it is still in ruins. Indeed, Mr al-Jabouri himself played a role in flattening it - when, as Major General al-Jabouri of the Iraqi army, he oversaw the gruelling siege that ended Isis's "Caliphate" here. Today though, having swapped his military uniform for a governor’s suit and tie, the chain-smoking 65-year-old is leading a new battle: a PR offensive to persuade the world that Mosul is now a safe place to live, work and invest in. It is a battle that once again, he approaches with no-holds-barred. "People don’t walk the streets in Washington or London at 3am, but they do here,” he declares recalling his years living in Woodbridge, a quiet suburb of the US capital. "I tell you, Mosul is now as safe as America." Really? Why, then, the concrete blast walls around his building, and the scores of heavily-armed police guarding it? "No problem - I myself can walk around alone in the streets, without bodyguards or a flak jacket. I could take you to the market - you will see how safe it is by your own eyes."

  • NC judge receives rare censure for allowing harassment and threats in his office

    The state Supreme Court finds he failed to stop the behavior of his executive assistant, a “close” friend since high school.

  • Mauritius shipping disaster caused by lack of attention to safety - owner

    Japan's Nagashiki Shipping said on Friday the grounding of one of its large bulk carriers that caused an ecological disaster in Mauritius was due to a lack of safety awareness and a failure to follow rules as it pledged better training and oversight. A bulk carrier owned by Nagashiki and chartered by Mitsui OSK ran aground on a reef in Mauritius in July and began leaking oil, causing an ecological disaster in the pristine seas around the Indian Ocean island. The crew of the MV Wakashio, a nearly 300-metre Cape Size bulker used for carrying iron ore, changed direction to sail close enough to Mauritius to get cell phone coverage after also changing a set course two days earlier, Nagashiki said in a statement.

  • Supreme Court conservatives block challenge to Trump's removal of undocumented immigrants from census

    The Supreme Court on Friday decided it's too early to challenge President Trump's attempt to discount undocumented immigrants from the census.Over the summer, Trump issued a dubiously legal executive order that would stop undocumented immigrants from counting toward congressional apportionment and federal funding determined by the census. Several states challenged the move in court, but on Friday, the Supreme Court handed Trump at least a temporary victory.The court's conservatives — three of them appointed by Trump — united in a 6-3 decision, saying the states' challenge was "not suitable for adjudication at this time." The majority added that it expressed "no view on the merits of the constitutional and related statutory claims presented," merely that it was too early to make a decision. The court's liberal justices disagreed, saying "governing statutes, decades of historical practice, and uniform interpretations from all three branches of government demonstrate" that undocumented people can't be excluded from the count.The decision means Trump can try to remove undocumented people from the apportionment count, and that the opposition will have to sue again later if they'd like to stop the changes from taking effect. When first hearing the case in court, several conservative justices seemed skeptical of the Trump administration's arguments for discounting the undocumented.The Trump administration has taken several steps to change the 2020 Census in ways that would likely depress the count of undocumented immigrants and marginalized groups, decreasing funding and congressional seats in left-leaning areas. That included adding a question of citizenship to the survey — a move Trump eventually abandoned.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump's ultimate self-own Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago

  • Canada clears Boeing 737 Max changes but steps still needed

    Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft is a step closer to returning to Canadian skies, nearly two years after being grounded due to technical issues that resulted in two deadly crashes involving foreign airlines. Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau told said Thursday that Transport Canada has approved design changes to the plane, among them allowing pilots to disable a faulty warning system that was found to be central to the crashes in 2018 and 2019. “Today is the validation, which means that we recognize the modifications that have been made to fix the problem with the Max 8,” Garneau said.

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids conversation of future

    Sources say as {President Trump’s time at the White House dwindles down, he stays cooped up in the “presidential man cave” of the Oval Office, avoiding talks about the future.

  • A New Book Explores the Architectural Power of Memorials

    From the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to the 9/11 Memorial, these designs have shaped culture and consciousness to become indelible parts of their locationsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ghislaine Maxwell was in process of divorcing husband, prosecution claims as it slams fresh bail bid

    Ghislaine Maxwell was in the process of divorcing her husband at the time she was arrested by the FBI, the US government claimed on Friday in response to the socialite’s bail plea. Ms Maxwell, 58, filed a fresh appeal to a New York judge on Monday in an attempt to be freed from prison before Christmas. Her husband, understood by The Telegraph to be tech CEO Scott Borgerson, put up more than $22 million in security, saying in a letter to the judge that she was a “wonderful and loving person.” Ms Maxwell claimed she was not a flight risk, as the government has claimed, because she has strong ties to the US and a family life with Mr Borgerson, 44. However, the prosecution responded by revealing that the couple was actually divorcing, which “undermines her assertion that her marriage is a tie that would keep her in the United States.” “Although the defendant now claims her marriage would keep her in the United States, her motion does not address the plainly inconsistent statements she made to Pretrial Services at the time of her arrest, when the defendant said she was 'in the process of divorcing her husband.” In the defence’s appeal for bail, lawyers suggested that Ms Maxwell could stay with a friend in New York City under 24-hour surveillance while awaiting her July trial if she was released on bail, notably not with her spouse. Ms Maxwell’s application will now be considered by US District Judge Alison Nathan, who rejected a $5 million bail package for Ms Maxwell in July, agreeing with the government she was an “extreme flight risk”. The heiress has been living in a Brooklyn jail since July, when she pleaded not guilty to helping associate Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom underage girls for sex in the mid-1990s.

  • AOC clashes with pro-Trump senator who chided top Biden official for calling Republicans ‘f***ers’

    New York congresswoman leaps to defence of Jen O’Malley Dillon

  • Massive iceberg pivots, breaks near south Atlantic penguin colony island

    Strong currents have taken hold of a massive Antarctic iceberg that is on a collision course towards South Georgia Island, causing it to shift direction and lose a major chunk of mass, a scientist tracking its journey said on Friday. As the iceberg, dubbed A68a, approached the western shelf edge of the south Atlantic island this week, it encountered strong currents, causing it to pivot nearly 180 degrees, according to Geraint Tarling, a biological oceanographer with the British Antarctic Survey. "You can almost imagine it as a handbrake turn for the iceberg because the currents were so strong," Tarling said.

  • Pompeo explains why it's 'wiser' for Trump to keep quiet about suspected Russia hack

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday night during an appearance on the Mark Levin Show that "we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged" in a recently discovered cyberattack that breached dozens of federal agencies and companies. He added that while "we're still unpacking precisely" what happened, "this was a very significant effort," marking a slight change in tone for the secretary who had previously suggested the hack may not have been out of the ordinary.The New York Times notes that Pompeo is the first member of the Trump administration to suggest the Kremlin was behind the attack, even after intelligence agencies have told Congress they suspect Russia's own elite intelligence agency, the S.V.R, was behind it. Russia has denied involvement.President Trump has yet to address the issue, and Pompeo told Levin that he may keep quiet during the investigation. "I saw this in my time running the world's premier espionage service at the CIA," he said. "There are many things that you'd very much love to say, 'Boy, I'm going to call that out,' but a wiser course of action to protect the American people is to calmly go about your business and defend freedom." Read more at NBC News and The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump's ultimate self-own Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago

  • Israeli spy dramas fuel interest in joining secretive Mossad agency

    It is often considered the most secretive and ruthless of all spy networks, emerging briefly from the shadows to confront Israel's enemies before vanishing once more. But a wave of nail-biting spy thrillers on streaming websites, as well as last month’s high profile assassination of an Iranian scientist, have placed Mossad firmly in the public eye. Former spies in the elite intelligence service say it is always on the lookout for recruits as it adapts to new dangers in the region, and that television programmes such as Apple TV's "Tehran" and Netflix's "The Spy," are fuelling applications. “When people see the James Bond movies, or Tehran, they want to be a part of it,” former Mossad agent Avner Avraham, who says it was 007 that first drew him to the service, told the Daily Telegraph. “You can travel, the government pays you, it's fun, it's sometimes dangerous and you are very proud to serve your country...and so people want to join," said Mr Avraham, who worked as a Mossad officer for 28 years. “Tehran” in particular has some parallels with events unfolding in the real world today, as it features a young, female undercover Mossad agent on operations in the Iranian capital. On November 27, Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was gunned down near Tehran in an ambush that seemed to have been plucked straight from the script of the Israeli spy series, which was first broadcast on public network Kan.